The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s men’s college track & field athletes and how they fared in 2019-20. Names were provided by high school coaches. Each athlete’s 2019-20 class designation is listed.
Clarke County
Ian Dors, Christopher Newport: A senior, Dors placed fifth in both the 800 (2:00.56) and the distance medley relay (10:39.25) at the Capital Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. Dors won the mile at the CNU Qualifier in 4:30.65. Established personal records in the 600 (1:24.85) during the Captains Invitational and the 1,000 (2:38.46) at the VMI Keydet Invitational. Finished in the top five in five of his seven races during the winter season. The NCAA Division III Captains won the CAC meet. As a junior in outdoor track in 2019, Dors placed fourth in the 800 at the CAC Championships (1:55.48, PR). The Captains placed fourth at the CAC meet.
Handley
Jack Armel, Christopher Newport: A freshman, Armel ranked third in the South/Southeast in indoor track to earn All-Region accolades in the heptathlon. Posted his top effort at the CNU Qualifier after winning with 3,880 points. Also won the heptathlon at the Captains Invitational after compiling a score of 3,750. At the CAC meet, Armel finished third in the pole vault (13 feet, 7.25 inches), fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.23), and eighth in the long jump (19-6). Had six top five finishes during the year, including two in the pole vault at the CNU Holiday Open and Vince Brown Invitational.
Ryan Coffelt, Shenandoah: A freshman, Coffelt’s season-bests were 2:24.57 for the 800, 5:31.87 for the mile, and 10:46.42 for the 3,000 during indoor track. The NCAA Division III Hornets placed fourth in the ODAC meet.
Max Doerwaldt, Mary Baldwin: A sophomore, Doerwaldt’s season-bests in indoor track were 55.91 in the 400, 8.76 in the 60 hurdles, 17-10.75 in the long jump and 37-9.5 in the triple jump. As a freshman in outdoor track in 2019, had season-bests of 12.16 in the 100, 25.23 in the 200, 16.21 in the 100 hurdles, 16-10.5 in the long jump, 38-6.75 in the triple jump and 80-6 in the javelin. The 2018-19 campaign was Mary Baldwin’s first for men’s track.
James Wood
Jackson Clyburn, Christopher Newport: A freshman, Clyburn came in 16th in the 60 (season-best 7.54) during the CAC Indoor Championships. Clyburn had a season-best of 25.23 in the 200.
Kevin Konyar, Bloomsburg: A sophomore, Konyar placed 10th at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference indoor meet in the 5,000 in 16:07.97. Konyar had a personal record in the 5,000 (15:53.01) to take 13th at the VMI Classic. Konyar’s personal record for the 3,000 was 9:25.15 (12th at the Gulden Invitational) and 4:51.46 for the mile. The NCAA Division II Huskies placed 10th at the PSAC meet. As a freshman in 2019 in outdoor track, Konyar had personal-bests of 34:59.80 in the 10,000 and 16:27.58 for the 5,000. The Huskies placed 13th at the PSAC meet.
Drake Tews, Mount St. Mary’s: A freshman, Tews finished eighth in the high jump at the Northeast Conference Indoor Championships with a mark of 6-2. Tews also had a season-best of 19-4.75 to take 14th in the long jump at the Navy Invitational. The NCAA Division I Mountaineers placed second at the NEC meet.
Millbrook
David Blackstone, Lynchburg: A sophomore, Blackstone placed seventh in the triple jump (team-best of 43-7) and 20th in the long jump (17-9.75) at the ODAC indoor meet. The NCAA Division III Hornets placed second at the ODAC meet. As a freshman in 2019 in outdoor track, Blackstone placed ninth in the triple jump (43-2.5). Blackstone’s personal-bests last spring were 1:02.63 in the 400 hurdles and 20-7 in the long jump.
Alec Schrank, Air Force: A junior, Schrank did not run this winter or in the spring of 2019 due to injury, though he was able to compete in cross country last fall. The NCAA Division I Falcons placed second in the Mountain West Conference during indoor season and second last spring at the Mountain West outdoor meet.
Jacob Young, Shenandoah: A freshman, Young had season-bests of 34-6.25 in the shot put and 32-3.5 in the weight throw.
Sherando
Isaiah Allen, Tiffin: A freshman, Allen qualified in the shot put for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Allen had a season-best of 57-4.75 and placed sixth in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with a mark of 54-7.25. Allen’s best mark in the weight throw was 42-6. The Dragons repeated as GMAC meet champions.
Kyle Holliday, Shenandoah: A sophomore, Holliday placed 17th in the 60 hurdles (9.28) at the ODAC indoor meet. Holliday had a PR of 8.93 to take fourth at the South Region final qualifier. Holliday also has season-bests of 24.06 in the 200 and 56.83 in the 400. As a freshman in 2019 in outdoor track, Holliday placed eighth at the ODAC meet in the 110 hurdles (15.92) and 12th in the 400 hurdles (1:01.32), setting PRs in both events. He had a PR of 23.40 in the 200 to take fourth at the Battleground Relays. The Hornets placed sixth in the ODAC outdoor meet.
Sam Johnson, Christopher Newport: A junior, Johnson posted season-best marks in the CNU Holiday Open for indoor track in the shot put (39-8) and the weight throw (47-5.75). As a sophomore in outdoor track in 2019, placed fifth in the shot put (43-5) and seventh in the hammer (137-9). Won the hammer at the Lloyd Sigler Spring Meet and the shot put at the Williams Final Qualifier. Had 11 top-five finishes.
Women
Information on George Mason University throwers Casey Nelson and Hannah Cavanagh were not included in Monday’s edition. The duo were members of a Patriot team that placed fourth at the 2020 Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships and won the title at the 2019 A-10 Outdoor Championships.
Casey Nelson, Handley graduate: A sophomore, Nelson placed 14th in the shot put (36-4) and 22nd in the weight throw (40-1.25) at the Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships. At the VMI Indoor Classic, Nelson set a personal record in the shot put (41-3). At the George Mason Patriot Classic, Nelson set a PR in the weight throw (41-10.5). As a freshman in 2019 in outdoor track, Nelson had a PR of 125-9 to place eighth at the A-10 meet and 11th in the shot put (37-11.5).
Hannah Cavanagh, James Wood graduate: A senior, Cavanagh placed eighth in the weight throw (51-7.75) in the Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships. She had a PR of 52-0.5 at a meet at Boston University. As a junior in outdoor track in 2019, Cavanagh placed eighth in the hammer throw (a PR of 153-4) and 15th in the discus (107-4) at the A-10 meet. She had a PR of 109-6 at the George Mason Spring Invitational in the discus.
