May is Mental Health Month, and as part of its initiative to spread the word about the importance of seeking help, the Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention Department in Woodstock has launched its “Let’s Chalk About Mental Health” interactive campaign.
Designed to educate the community about diverse aspects of mental health and the stigma surrounding it, the campaign includes features that are accessible to people from home, a recent Northwestern news release explained.
People are navigating life in uncharted territory, Northwestern Prevention Specialist Rebekah Schennum said in the release. “[I]t is important for individuals to remember they are not alone, and it is okay to ask for help,” she said.
The campaign, which launched May 1, aims to “address some of the unique mental health considerations created by COVID-19,” the release states.
The campaign is uniting people online through the hashtag #NWChalksAboutMH.
A Monday Facebook post from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition encourages people to break out their sidewalk chalk as one of the ways people might share life-saving information with others while helping lessen the stigma surrounding mental health:
“Share inspirational quotes or ways you care for your mental health,” the post states.
The post also directs people to the Youth Resource Alliance Facebook page “for facts, statistics, and resources relating to mental health.”
One in five people will experience mental health issues in their lifetime, the Youth Resource Alliance posted Tuesday, sharing an infographic from Mental Health America. “However, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health,” the graphic states.
“It is okay to allow yourself to feel,” the post states. “Especially during times, such as now. And it is okay to not be okay. Talk it out! Find positive outlets such as journaling or sharing with friends. You may find others are feeling the same way.”
The Youth Resource Alliance used the hashtag on Thursday in a Facebook post:
“If you are experiencing a Mental Health Emergency, please contact 800-342-1462 or go to your nearest emergency room. Please remember, it is okay to ask for help! There are resources available to support you or a loved one experiencing a mental health crisis.”
The Page Alliance for Community Action used the hashtag on Thursday to post about a free webinar series “for parents (and anyone else who is interested!)”
The weekly “Coffee & Connections” virtual series starts at 10 a.m. today and will cover coping skills, finding the positive, creating healthy routines and connecting with others.
Access the webinar through Zoom: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlcOuorTovHtUc5VyrlX_2B3TjEREx9MEe
Strasburg Police Department joined the conversation on Tuesday, asking people how they care for their mental health.
“Is there a quote, a picture, or a routine that describes how you take care of yourself?” a department Facebook post asked. “Share it with the rest of us by drawing it in chalk and posting it with the hashtag #NWChalksAboutMH!
Reminding people to seek help in times of crisis, the department stressed its commitment to the community.
“[I]f you need to talk to someone, we have officers trained in talking to people experiencing mental health crisis,” the post said. “We’re here around the clock and we want to help you however we can. We’re proud to serve all of you and we’ll be here when you need us!”
Throughout the effort, Northwestern’s Prevention Department team plans to share resources, facilitate discussions and offer tips people can use to start the conversation at home.
More content is available through the Youth Resource Alliance website, youthresourcealliance.org, on social media and by using @LordFairfaxYRA on all major platforms.
“Remember to #chalkitout with friends and family,” the Youth Resource Alliance shared on Tuesday in a Facebook post that included a chalk drawing photo. “Your feelings are valid!”
