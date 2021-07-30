WINCHESTER — Unless judged incompetent to stand trial, people with mental illness are prosecuted in the same manner as other defendants in Frederick County and Winchester, but that may soon change.
The state Supreme Court has given conditional approval for the creation of a mental health court in Frederick and Winchester general district courts. That’s according to Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender and one of the organizers of the court, also known as a mental health docket.
Coyne said Wednesday that he expects to hear back from the Supreme Court within the next few weeks about final approval. If approved, the Winchester/Frederick Behavioral Health Docket would begin hearing cases in the fall. The cases would come from the general district courts and be referred by prosecutors. Judge Mary Costello Daniel would oversee the court. Virginia’s general district courts primarily handle misdemeanors and traffic cases, although they also conduct preliminary hearings for some felony cases involving violent crimes.
Coyne said the mental health court cases would involve nonviolent crimes or crimes involving minimal violence.
The court would begin with 10 to 15 defendants and be structured like the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court. Defendants would plead guilty but sentencing would be deferred a year. During that time, defendants would get help from Northwestern Community Services, an area drug and mental health treatment provider. Northwestern also provides treatment to drug court defendants.
If the defendant avoids re-offending and meets other court criteria, the charges would be dropped. If terminated from the court, they would be sentenced for their crimes.
The nearest mental health docket is in Loudoun County, which Coyne and other local officials visited as part of local organizing efforts that began a year ago. Coyne said the court would rely on existing court resources and staff, but organizers plan to apply for federal and state grant money to eventually hire a full-time court coordinator.
“It will be a real benefit to the criminal justice system in trying to deal with these particular clients who are suffering with mental illness and giving us an alternative to how to deal with them,” he said. “Rather than just keeping them locked up, which costs a lot of money and isn’t a really an effective way to treat them.”
Prosecutors in Frederick County and Winchester are also supportive, saying it provides more options.
“We’ve always had the ability to treat a case with special consideration differently,” said Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney. “But the point of the mental health court is to create a structure within that [general district court] where it happens less on the fly and more in an organized fashion.”
Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester deputy commonwealth’s attorney, stressed prosecutors will consult with victims before referring cases to the court and be mindful that a case prolonged for a year is harder to prosecute. She said the goal is reducing recidivism, which often leads to revolving doors at courthouses and jails.
“There are so many people who are involved in the criminal justice system who, if provided with the right support and the right medications, can become productive citizens,” Hovermale said. “That’s our goal.”
The first mental health docket began in Marion County, Indiana, in 1980, and the first court designed specifically for defendants with mental illness began in Broward County, Florida, in 1996. There are at least three dockets and one mental health court in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services. The department said Virginia mental health courts had recidivism rates of between 10% and 15% compared to 25% for drug court defendants. Mental health court defendants were less likely to re-offend than mentally ill defendants prosecuted in traditional courts.
The proposed formation of a local mental health court comes amid a national mental health treatment crisis due to some 50 years of deinstitutionalization and under funding of mental health treatment. Isolation, job losses and an inability to provide in-person treatment due the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated conditions in the last 15 months.
Citing staffing shortages and unsafe working conditions, five of Virginia’s state-run psychiatric hospitals froze admissions on July 9. The freeze included Western State Hospital in Staunton, where local people who are under temporary detention orders — decrees detaining mentally ill people deemed likely to cause “substantial harm” to themselves or others — are often sent.
