WINCHESTER — Marie Imoh has been a member of the Winchester School Board for five years, but this is first time she must run a campaign to keep her seat.
City Council selected Imoh, 48, to serve on the School Board in 2015. But because city voters decided in November to switch the board from an appointed to an elected body, Imoh is now running to serve another four-year term.
All candidates are running as independents for the School Board election on Nov. 3.
Imoh is running against Lincoln Jones, 56, a division manager for a beverage company in West Virginia, for an at-large seat on the board.
“I love this,” Imoh said in a recent interview about serving on the board. “Initially, I was a little bit worried about [the election] being about politics, but I recognized that it’s the people on the School Board that make it what it is.”
Imoh is the clinical director for National Counseling Group, a provider of mental, behavioral and substance use services. Imoh has three children — two graduated from Handley High School while her youngest is a rising sophomore there.
One of Imoh’s primary focuses for her campaign is mental health, she said. As mental health issues for students persist and increase, teachers have had to handle those problems because the schools don’t have enough support to help these students, she said.
“It is really important for me for teachers to be able to teach again,” she said, adding that she’d like to see a more robust mental health program in the schools.
It would also be helpful for teachers to have the knowledge necessary to identify the behaviors identified with certain mental health issues and refer students to the right support systems, she said.
Another important topic for Imoh is ensuring student access to Career and Technical Education (CTE). After Imoh graduated high school in 1990, she joined the Army and served in active duty for eight years before continuing her education.
“I did not do the traditional route,” she said. “I think it’s important that we recognize that not every student is going to go to college and not necessarily every student should go directly to college.”
Imoh said she has also planned to prioritize community engagement after backlash from residents about the lack of transparency over the reason behind Handley High School Principal Mike Dufrene’s departure. In April, rumors began circulating that the school division did not plan to renew Dufrene’s contract for the 2020-21 school year. Online petitions were started asking the administration to reconsider. A few weeks later, Dufrene announced he was leaving Handley to become principal of Hampshire High in Romney, West Virginia.
Imoh admits community engagement was a “blind spot” for her, but in recent months she’s been working to bridge that gap by informing community members about the division’s policies, she said.
“We are a community,” she said. “And it’s not just a School Board, but it’s all of our input.”
