WINCHESTER — Northwestern Community Services’ Peer Resource Center is a refuge from stress and temptation for recovering addicts.
Holidays like Thanksgiving can be a particularly stressful time with gatherings of family and friends sometimes involving alcohol or drug use. So the center, which opened in August of last year, held its first-ever pre-Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday to offer a sober alternative.
The center has 12 peer recovery specialists who each serve between eight and 10 clients. They typically meet with clients once or twice per week for about an hour.
Peers, also known as peer support specialists, are people in long-term recovery mentoring people who recently achieved sobriety. Peers receive at least 72 hours of training overseen by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Services and must be sober for at least a year to be certified. Training includes improving communication skills, learning evidence-based best practices for recovery, exploring definitions of recovery and learning about trauma-informed care. Other training includes learning about advocacy, ethics and mentoring.
As the national opiate epidemic continues to be felt locally — more than 200 people have fatally overdosed in the region since 2012 — the need for peers has increased. Clients include overdose victims at Winchester Medical Center, recently released inmates from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and members of the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court. Clients receiving individual or group therapy though Intensive Outpatient Treatment often visit the center afterward for informal meetings.
In addition to emotional support — such as how to end relationships with drug users — typical help includes finding healthy outlets, as well as assistance with employment, finances and housing. Finding a job can be hard for a recovering addict with a criminal record, and they often have money problems due to paying off court fees or fines. Peers help them develop or work on their Wellness Recovery Action Plan, known as a WRAP, a blueprint for maintaining sobriety.
“It’s really about helping them get plugged into resources in the community,” said David Cash, a peer coordinator who’s been sober since 2016. “Things that they might not even be aware of.”
The center offers the 12-Step program, an abstinence-only, religious-based initiative involving redemption and reconciliation, and the SMART program (Self-Management And Recovery Training), a secular, science-based method. Also available is Refuge Recovery, which uses Buddhist principles including compassion, forgiveness and meditation. By offering a variety of programs the center hopes to attract and motivate clients.
“We meet them where they’re at,” said Jennifer Borden, a peer coordinator who’s been sober since 2010. “It’s really based on what their needs are and what they want. They take the lead and we support them.”
Seth Myers, a 28-year-old recovering methamphetamine addict, said he was addicted for about seven years. Myers, a Stephens City resident who’s been sober since April, said he meets one day per week with his peer to discuss short and long-term goals. Myers, a drug court defendant, is in his first semester at Lord Fairfax Community College. He’s majoring in business management and hopes to eventually attend culinary school and open a bakery.
Current challenges he discusses with his peer, Cynthia Doleman, include how to pay off court fines and drug court fees while working part time and how to afford a car. Myers, who’s been coming to the center since June, said it helps to be able to talk with someone whose undergone similar struggles.
“If there’s anything I need, she’s the go-to person,” he said. “She’s there for me.”
