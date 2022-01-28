STRASBURG — Mercury Paper plans to expand its facility on Radio Station Road by 93,600 square feet.
The Strasburg Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved the expansion.
The plant is located at 495 Radio Station Road and sits on 29.15 acres. The expansion includes space for additional parking.
The expansion will cost about $8.4 million. The new space will be added on to the west side of the already existing 406,406-square-foot building, which was previously used by Solaris Paper Inc.
The expansion falls under Phase II of construction plans that were approved in 2008, according to a letter to the town from the project’s engineer. The expansion includes loading dock spaces on the north side.
The plan meets requirements set by the town, county and state, Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said during the meeting. No comments were received by the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.