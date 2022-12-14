Want to know which houses and neighborhoods have the best Christmas lights?
Check out Justin Kerns' blog on the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center website.
For the third year in a row, Kerns has compiled a list of some of the community's must-see holiday lights, with help from his wife and two kids.
"It's turned into a family thing for us," said Kerns, who is executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Fueled by hot chocolate and cookies, the Kerns family piles into their car and cruises around local streets and neighborhoods. If they see a house that's really running the electric meter with their Christmas lights display, Kerns' wife jots it down on her clipboard.
The best displays are added to Kerns' blog, which can be found at visitwinchesterva.com. Click on "Blog" at the top of the page. The list, which includes an interactive map, was last updated on Monday. It is the result of three sightseeing — or lightseeing — trips around the community.
"If we miss somebody, people tell us," Kerns said.
Putting together the list is a lot of work, he admits, but it's also fun. He started doing it because he saw people repeatedly asking on community Facebook pages, "Hey, where do we go to see Christmas lights?," with some of the same locations appearing over and over again. So he decided to create a guide. The response has been "tremendous," he said.
This year's list includes perennial favorite 587 White Oak Road in White Post, which boasts a light display that would make Clark Griswold jealous, along with houses that have their lights synchronized to music — these include 111 Christo Rey Drive in Clear Brook (tune to 93.1 on your radio) and 216 Mosaic Court in Stephenson (tune to 99.7 FM).
Kerns doesn't have a favorite, but he really enjoys it when entire streets or blocks go all-out with their lights, such as Kinross Road in the Raven Wing neighborhood, Merlot Drive in the Redbun Run neighborhood and Auburn Hill Court in Wakeland Manor in Stephens City.
"It's almost like one-upmanship," he said about the over-the-top holiday displays. "It shows a lot of spirit."
