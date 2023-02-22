Dear readers,
Starting March 6, 2023, The Winchester Star is switching to mail delivery with the U.S. Postal Service.
For the last few months, many of you have already been getting your newspaper by mail in the afternoon instead of a carrier dropping one off in the early morning.
We have come to realize that it’s just not practical or sustainable to continue to travel nearly 1,400 miles each day to deliver the remainder of the newspapers each morning. By allowing the postal service to handle delivery, we can focus more of our resources on continuing to gather and deliver community news to our readers in our area. Our goal is to provide community-focused news to all 150,000 residents of our region, and by using the U.S. Postal Service, we can serve a broader range of customers and focus all our resources on providing readers with news, sports and human-interest stories from around our region.
We first and foremost want to ensure that you get your news every single day for many years to come, and putting it in the mail is the best way to do that. These changes will ensure we can continue to provide you with the most interesting and informative news from our region.
All of us at The Star are proud to do this important work — to serve the general public with our reporting on everything from local government meetings to annual events to heartwarming or interesting stories about the people who choose to make the top of Virginia their home.
Remember, as a print subscriber you have full access to winchesterstar.com. The digital version of the paper will be waiting for you bright and early as you have been accustomed to. If you need help logging in, please call us at 540-465-1667.
Change takes some getting used to, but this move will put us in the best position to continue our work and continue our service to you, our readers, and to the communities we serve.
Lastly, to you, our readers, we want to thank you for continuing to subscribe to your local newspaper. We hope you continue to enjoy reading your daily paper as much as we enjoy putting it together for you, each and every day. Thank you for reading.
We look forward to continue serving you as best we can.
