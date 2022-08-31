WINCHESTER — A sudden downburst likely caused about two dozen utility poles along Greenwood Road east of Winchester to snap and collapse during a thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon.
Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, based that hypothesis on forecasters' conversations with local emergency officials and damage photos he has seen.
Downbursts occur when powerful winds descend from a thunderstorm and quickly spread out upon hitting the ground. The winds can climb above 100 mph — the strength of an EF1 tornado — and damage property, according to the weather service.
Wednesday afternoon, Greenwood Road remained closed between Senseny and Sulphur Springs roads, and Maloy Drive was open to local traffic only, Frederick County officials reported.
About 4,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) customers lost power when the poles fell. Most saw their lights come back on by Wednesday morning, co-op spokeswoman Casey Hollins said.
Still, utility crews "have a lot of work to do" to get the area cleaned up, said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
Mansfield said there was no evidence of a tornado touching down in the Winchester area. The storm was strong, but it didn't reach severe levels locally, he said.
In terms of damage, "everything looked pretty unidirectional in nature," Mansfield said.
Unidirectional, in this case, means pointed in one direction. That's in contrast to tornado damage, which often is strewn haphazardly because of the rotating winds.
The storm moved through the area roughly between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Along with the collapsed and snapped poles, damage reported to the weather service included a tree down on power lines near the intersection of York Avenue and Sorrell Court near Winchester, plus fallen trees in the 1000 block of Clay Hill Road near Millwood in Clarke County.
Official measurements recorded at Winchester Regional Airport showed the highest sustained wind at 24 mph with a gust of 36 mph. Rainfall was intense at times, totaling slightly more than a half-inch overall.
Wind speeds and rainfall amounts could have been higher at other locations, Mansfield said.
"There's a likelihood that it (the wind speed) was greater" in the Greenwood Road area, he said. He estimated the wind may have reached 45 knots, which equals about 52 mph.
The weather service classifies a thunderstorm as severe when winds reach 58 mph or higher and/or hail at least one inch in diameter is observed or detected by Doppler radar.
Wind measurements locally didn't measure that high, at least at the airport, and there were no hail reports, Mansfield said. Therefore, a severe thunderstorm warning wasn't issued for Winchester or Frederick County, he said. One was issued later for Clarke and Loudoun counties, as well as Jefferson County, West Virginia, as the storm moved east and intensified.
"It's possible for power poles to come down in non-severe winds," said Mansfield. Soil types and the sturdiness of the installation are factors in determining a pole's strength, he mentioned.
To his understanding, he said, one or two poles initially fell along Greenwood Road and "it created kind of a domino effect," prompting others to topple.
Only about 13 REC customers along Greenwood Road remained without power late Wednesday afternoon, the co-op's website showed. Hollins didn't know how long the remaining outages would last.
Some of those outages may have been customers who initially had their electricity restored but lost it again amid continuing cleanup and restoration efforts, she said.
About 50 electrical field workers remained in the area Wednesday afternoon, Hollins said. They included employees of REC and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, plus those of independent contractors working with the co-ops, she said, noting that some were from outside Virginia.
"We wouldn't have been able to make the progress we did overnight" without their assistance, she said.
