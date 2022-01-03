WINCHESTER — The arrival of the new year is bringing the Northern Shenandoah Valley is first significant threat of wintry precipitation this season.
Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County were under a winter weather advisory as of Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service officially was predicting 2-3 inches of snowfall beginning in the early morning hours and continuing through early this afternoon.
It could be more, though.
"The worst-case scenario is 6-8 inches," said Connor Belak, a meteorologist at the weather service's regional office in Sterling.
Much of the state was under a winter storm warning.
The expected precipitation is due to a cold front passing across the region, followed by the arrival of an area of low atmospheric pressure and a sharp drop in temperatures behind the front.
In recent days, meteorologists were expecting a wintry weather system to form. Saturday night, however, atmospheric conditions began signaling that the system would be more intense than they anticipated, according to Belak.
"At this time," the weather service's website stated Sunday afternoon, "best odds (for significant snowfall) favor locales just southeast, but the potential does exist for upwards of a foot somewhere in" the Sterling office's forecast region.
"Nailing that location down is the hard part," the website read.
Snowfall totals locally could be more if the system takes a more northerly track than expected, Belak said.
"But the heaviest snow totals are not supposed to be in Winchester," he emphasized. So don't expect to see a foot-thick white blanket on the ground today.
The low pressure is expected to spread the precipitation northeastward. Therefore, the Washington, D.C., area, is the most likely place to see the most snow, said Belak.
Temperatures generally were in the 50s during the weekend. Say goodbye to that warmth.
Overnight temps were expected to drop into the upper 20s. A high temperature only in the mid-30s is forecast for today. With anticipated wind gusts of up to 25 mph, the wind chill — how the cold feels to exposed skin — could be even colder.
Tonight's overnight low temperature is forecast to be around 20 degrees.
Belak explained that temperatures will cool drastically after the cold front cross the area. Any moisture on roads, sidewalks and other exposed hard surfaces is likely to freeze tonight, posing a travel hazard to drivers and pedestrians, he cautioned.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is urging drivers to stay off the roads during and after the storm if possible. The less traffic there is, the easier it will be for plows to remove snow.
Conditions along major highways can be obtained by calling 511 or going online to www.511virginia.org.
Tuesday through Thursday, daytime temperatures in the 40s and overnight low temperatures in the 20s are in the forecast.
Another bout of wintry weather is expected Thursday night. Right now, Belak said "it's hard to say" how much precipitation that system will bring.
