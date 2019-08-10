WINCHESTER — Warren Systems is leaving downtown, and it’s pretty clear why.
On the front window of the business, the word “Moving” has been spelled out using the envelopes from 29 parking tickets, each of which carried a $10 fine.
Don Warren, owner of the technology services and networking business at 27 N. Braddock St., said on Friday he has paid more than $12,000 in meter fees and fines over the nearly 25 years his shop has been in that location.
“This is one of my pet peeves,” he said.
Warren emphasized he’s not moving solely because of parking expenses — he said he also wants some fresh surroundings after nearly a quarter-century in the same place — but he felt compelled to make a public statement about what he considers to be an unfair parking situation. The building he leases does not have free off-street parking for employees, and the number of service calls he makes per day makes it difficult for him to take repeated 10-minute walks to the nearest parking garage, Braddock Street Autopark.
According to Warren, the only practical option for him is to use metered spaces on the street, but heightened enforcement efforts by the Winchester Parking Authority have created a financial drain because work keeps him too busy to keep feeding a meter throughout the day.
For years, the authority had just one full-time person to patrol metered parking downtown. A second part-time officer was added in May 2018, and that position has since been made full-time.
The extra enforcement led to a significant rise in parking revenues. According to information from the Parking Authority, parking fees and fines in March totaled $115,749, which was a $24,371 increase from the same month a year prior.
Corey MacKnight, Winchester’s facilities maintenance and parking division manager, said on Friday that parking tickets are a necessary evil in order to ensure the availability of parking spaces in Old Town.
“We’re just out here doing our job,” MacKnight said. “If we didn’t ticket anybody, we wouldn’t have any parking downtown.”
Warren thinks the Parking Authority may be doing its job too well.
“All the city’s doing is chasing business out of town,” he said.
Warren decided to go public with his pet peeve after he recently received two parking tickets from the same enforcement officer in the same day.
“I’ve been here 25 years and I’ve never gotten two tickets in the same day,” he said.
MacKnight said it is within the authority’s purview to issue two or more tickets to one vehicle in the course of a day.
“Just because a ticket is on their vehicle doesn’t mean they get free parking for the rest of the day,” he said.
MacKnight said Warren’s preference to use metered spaces rather than the Braddock Street Autopark or one of the authority’s three other downtown garages is “a personal decision.”
He said Warren would save money if he paid $50 a month for 24-hour-a-day use of a garage rather than 75 cents an hour every weekday. Warren Systems is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, so if Warren pays for eight hours of parking every day his store is open, that totals $180 every 30 days.
Warren said he would like the Parking Authority to create a monthly on-street parking fee for downtown business owners who cannot easily use the garages, “instead of constantly bombarding us with parking tickets.”
“I think it needs to be brought to their attention,” he said. “Not every business in town has access to parking, and not every business can use the garages.”
MacKnight said he is not aware of anyone making such a proposal to the Parking Authority. If the authority were to recommend approval of a monthly on-street parking fee, the final decision would be made by City Council.
Warren said he plans to remove the parking ticket protest from his window in a few days because he doesn’t want to interfere with his landlord’s ability to lease the building to another tenant.
On Oct. 1, parking will no be a problem for Warren. That’s the day Warren Systems will open in a new location in the first block of West Jubal Early Drive, in a strip mall with ample free parking.
(7) comments
The guy is too lazy to walk 10 minutes to the parking garage?? Seeing where his business is, I doubt if it takes him that long unless he has some sort of mobility issue. The app is not difficult to use but it does limit your parking to two or three hours. It cost about a dollar to use, which is a lot cheaper than a ticket.
This is why I avoid the downtown area as much as possible
Myself and my Fiance have been taken for over $1000. Since the Winchester Parking Authoritarian Gestapo has gone crazy!! We both have offices on boscawen street. We give up our spots to employees. I constantly run errands and unload equipment around the city. I have been ticketed in Loading zones working. I spent $1.50 Thursday in the meter while setting up equipment at Piccadilly Public House. I started my car. Ran back to get my phone, I forgot and COREY was ticketing me. They are not rational and do not care about your excuse. "I'm Just Doing My Job." Is all they will say. Yesterday infuriated to the point that I really did want to punch him. When you are having a bad day and you have to deal with a quarter that becomes $10-$50. It really pisses you off. It's hard time out your meter. The app charges more and is a pain. No one wants to park in garages. Unless you are spending hours downtown. I am fed up to the point of moving. This type of revenue making is barbaric. It has driven off patrons. I have seen them cuss the ticketers and swear they will never return to our city. Now I'm seeing the tow it has taken on not only the two businesses I'm involved in, but other businesses like Warren Systems. Any of you defending this practice on here, confuses me. Either you just are starting arguments or you have never gotten a ticket. There should be free parking on the streets everywhere in downtown. Signs should say 2hrs max parking. It should be The Authoritarian Gestapo's responsibility to police the people that overstay. If they are business owners. They should have the chance to buy a permit for the street and have certain owner spots in certain areas. If they abuse the system. Then ticket them and tow them. This system now, is broken and ran by people, getting their salaries paid by how many tickets they write. I am out downtown nearly everyday. I watch people yell, scream and cuss them constantly. It is hurting Winchester's image. They made $100,000 off tickets!!!!
This is BS: $12,000 over 25 years is about $500 a year or $1 a day. The meters in Winchester are reasonably priced and are a good way to keep spaces available for those who need them for errands, shopping, and dining.
It takes him 10 minutes to walk across the street to the parking garage?! And what does he do if he comes back and someone is parked in “his” space? I’m sure that over the years he has used his parking fees and fines as business expenses on his taxes.
But why not the residents then to have the same option? Numerous residents in the downtown area have the same issue as far as no where to park and have to pay. The tickets were only a portion of this article and this is a stretch of an article
Speaking as a former Winchester Parking Authority member (2003-2008) during the time when the George Washington parking garage was built, I can sympathize with both sides of the argument. The historic district has a shortage of parking in critical areas, and the Authority does its best to balance a difficult situation with fines and increased supervision. Having said that, over the years the situation has worsened, and given the city’s current plans for even more cars with insufficient parking in an already congested area, Don Warren’s suggestion to allow monthly on-street parking permits for business owners whose livelihood depends upon easy access to their cars makes a lot of sense. If the garages are charging $50/month, why not allow selected meters fronting businesses to be permitted for say, $75/month, to the businesses located there. What say you, Winchester Parking Authority?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.