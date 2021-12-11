WINCHESTER — Possession of at least 10 grams of methamphetamine and three semi-automatic pistols will cost Todd Lynn Lewis up to 21 years of his freedom.
The 43-year-old Lewis, who was sentenced Friday in Frederick Circuit Court, faced at least 10 years due to mandatory-minimum sentencing. However, Judge Alexander R. Iden gave Lewis the 20-year sentence jurors recommended when they convicted him on June 4. He was convicted of possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The additional year was for a carrying concealed weapon charge unrelated to the trial case.
The first two convictions stemmed from a motor vehicle stop over an attempted motorcycle theft at 3341 Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) on Oct. 19, 2019. Police arrested five men in two pickup trucks at the scene and Lewis was driving one of the pickups.
In the truck, a Navy Federal duffel bag containing 30 baggies of meth was found as well as scales and the three guns. Also inside the bag was a receipt with Lewis' name on it and his Navy Federal employee badge. Lewis was charged with motor vehicle theft, but the charge was dismissed after it was learned that he had permission to take the motorcycle.
In a last-ditch effort to have the verdict vacated, defense attorney Gregory W. Bowman noted no purity test was done during the chemical analysis of the meth. The possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more charge, which carries a five-year mandatory minimum, specifies there must be at least 10 grams of pure meth or 20 grams of a mixture of meth. The gun charge related to the meth also carried a five-year mandatory minimum.
While purity tests are required in federal prosecutions, Bowman conceded they aren't required for state cases. Nonetheless, he said the jury should've been informed the test hadn't been done.
"We are getting into faulty jury instructions," said Bowman, who was appointed to represent Lewis after Lewis asked that David W. Downes, his trial attorney, be replaced due to a communication breakdown.
Ryan W. Perry, the assistant commonwealth's attorney who prosecuted Lewis, argued Bowman was seeking the legal equivalent of a do over. He said the purity test should've been asked for at the trial.
Iden said Bowman's motion was clever, but sided with Perry.
"There is no Virginia law requiring a purity determination," he said. "The court is not going to add one."
While Lewis is believed to be a member of the Pagans motorcycle gang which has a long and violent history, Bowman noted his criminal record includes only four misdemeanor convictions, the latest dating back to 2003. While jailed, Lewis got his GED. When freed, he earned his bachelor's degree and maintained steady employment the last several years.
"This is a 43-year-old, first-time felon," Bowman said. "I think that argues for leniency."
Perry countered that Lewis has never accepted responsibility for his actions and Iden should respect jurors' recommendation.
"The jury said, 'This is what Frederick County believes this defendant deserves,'" he said. "The entire country, the entire state, does not look kindly on the kinds of people who distribute drugs and carry firearms. That is how people die."
Iden didn't not cite a reason for giving Lewis the maximum sentence. Upon release, Lewis will be on three years of supervised probation.
