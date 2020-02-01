WINCHESTER — In early January, leaders of the United Methodist Church announced a plan that could split the denomination over the issue of same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.
The proposal, known as the Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation, will be considered in May by the denomination’s top lawmaking body of 1,000 delegates, called the General Conference. Last year, delegates voted 438-384 to reinforce the ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
But under the proposal of separation, a new “traditionalist Methodist” denomination would be created that would continue to impose a ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
The Rev. Kirk Nave, pastor of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, which has 1,100 members and is the largest United Methodist congregation in the Winchester area, thinks the plan has a good chance of passing in the General Conference. Nave, who will be able to vote as a delegate from Virginia, said recently that he plans to vote in favor of the measure. In the meantime, however, he intends to keep an open mind.
“We have made many attempts to try and resolve these issues among ourselves, and we are at an impasse,” Nave said.
If the plan is approved, church conferences have until July 2021 to decide if they want to stay with the United Methodist Church — currently the largest mainline Protestant denomination in the United States — or if they want to break off and join the new “traditionalist Methodist” denomination. If a church doesn’t agree with its respective conference’s decision, it can choose to go another direction. That decision must be made by 2024.
Nave said it would be “unfair” to speculate what his congregation will do. He said church members are split over the issue.
“It’s hard as a pastor to be everyone’s pastor when there are strong feelings in both directions,” said Nave, who has been a pastor for 33 years.
Following the 2019 vote, an LGBTQ support group formed at Braddock Street United Methodist Church called Braddock Street Allies. The group has about 120 members, according to Ellen Cavanagh, a church council representative in the group who identifies as an ally for the LGBTQ community.
When Cavanagh first heard about the proposed protocol, she said she was upset.
But when someone explained to her the plan was like a divorce, it made more sense to her. She said she now supports it.
“If you have two parents who have been in a marriage for 47 years and there has been anger and there has been hate and there has been a lot of mistrust off of certain issues, eventually you get a divorce,” Cavanagh said. “I think we all want the best.”
She said she “prays that we can all just try to see each other’s side” to minimize the hurt that such a split could cause.
Justin Allen, dean of spiritual life at Winchester-based Shenandoah University, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, said he finds the plan “hopeful,” particularly because it was agreed upon by traditionalist and progressive leaders within the denomination.
“It was the first time I remember us sitting down across differences and agreeing on something that both parties said, ‘Yes, this is the way to go,’” Allen said. “There’s hope that we can both go our separate ways and that we can be fully inclusive. For me and for Shenandoah University, it’s the idea of us being fully inclusive.”
After the 2019 vote, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons issued an online statement saying the “vote will not erode our deep and long-standing commitment to full inclusion and diversity.” Contacted after the proposed protocol was unveiled in January, the university said Fitzsimmons stands by her previous statement.
The plan also calls for setting aside $39 million to address and acknowledge “the historical role of the Methodist movement in systematic racial violence, exploitation and discrimination” and to “support communities historically marginalized by the sin of racism.” This also gives Allen hope.
This money would be shared if the denomination splits.
“The idea is that we can still work together even after we’re separate,” Allen said.
In 2018, the United Methodist Church had 77 churches and 17,777 members in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties, according to the Winchester United Methodist District Office.
The Rev. Steven Summers, Winchester United Methodist Church district superintendent, said the protocol “is really just a proposal.” He added that he thinks it’s questionable that the plan will come to a vote in the international General Conference.
“At the end of the day, only the global conference decides,” Summers said.
Frankly, I wonder why any gay person would still want to be a member of any Christian organization. The Bible and its churches and followers have been the source, inspiration, and justification of homophobia for thousands of years. It has inspired families to reject their children, for societies to demonize LGBTs, for laws to be written and enforced against us, and resulted in thousands of murders of gays, and suicides by gay members of churches. Why would any gay person even want to be associated with the historical enemy, and still the current enemy, of homosexuals? Why?
