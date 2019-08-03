WINCHESTER — Five local women were recognized and thanked by Rafael Laveaga, chief of the consular section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C., during a visit to the city on Friday.
The five women recognized were: Karen Kennedy Schultz, director of the Center for Public Service and Scholarship at Shenandoah University; Tracy Fitzsimmons, president of Shenandoah University; Sharen Gromling, executive director of the health-care nonprofit Our Health; Mary Falu, administrative assistant at Our Health; and Nohemy Zamitiz, parent liaison at Daniel Morgan Middle School.
A ceremony in the Health and Life Sciences Building on the Shenandoah University campus highlighted each woman’s efforts to connect the growing local Hispanic and Latino population with consular services for the last 13 years.
Leaders from city government, public schools and police attended.
“I see a lot of people who have been giving, all of the time,” Laveaga said. “It’s time to say ‘thank you.’”
Since 2006, the consulate has been bringing its “Consulate on Wheels” to the city at least twice a year. For Mexican nationals living in or visiting the United States, the consulate provides four key documents: Mexican passports, consular picture ID cards, voting cards for people who want to vote absentee in Mexican elections and Mexican birth certificates.
These services are provided to Mexican immigrants, as well as to the children of Mexican immigrants who are entitled to dual-citizenship if they wish. Laveaga said the consulate has provided documents to “hundreds” of verified Mexican nationals in Winchester, with thousands of families inquiring about services.
Karla Herrera-Fisher, a parent liaison for city public schools, said these documents are needed by some immigrants who don’t have bank accounts, insurance or ID to prove who they are.
Herrera-Fisher, an immigrant herself, said the dramatic increase in the local Hispanic and Latino population throughout the last decade has been driven primarily by immigration from Mexico.
“Why do we come here?” Herrera-Fisher said. “The hope for a better life.”
Jason Van Heukelum, superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, said that about 40% of city students — from kindergarten through sixth grade — belong to the Hispanic and Latino demographic group.
Victor Gomez, a local pastor and advocate for the immigrant community, has been working with the consulate since 2006 and starting planning Friday’s ceremony two years ago. He said the “beautiful ladies” who were recognized have been instrumental in helping immigrants live healthy lives, establish businesses and become citizens.
Gomez immigrated from Mexico in 2005. He said some of the people the consulate has helped in Winchester are American citizens who, at 18 to 20 years old, returned to the U.S. after moving to Mexico as children because their parents had been deported.
Laveaga highlighted the “symbiotic” economic relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. Virginia alone traded $2.6 billion worth of goods with Mexico in 2018, he said.
In addition, Laveaga said, Mexican immigrants make up a large part of labor force who are cleaning bathrooms, preparing food, building homes and providing child and elderly care in Virginia.
He said the consulate “does not provide illegal immigration” but rather services that are the right of any Mexican citizen. “We need to promote orderly, safe and legal immigration.”
But if a person living in the U.S. is undocumented, that does not automatically disqualify them from obtaining documents from their native government.
“I know some of them are undocumented,” Laveaga said of people seeking consular services, who are not asked their immigration status. Many of the immigrants seeking services are immigrants living in the U.S with lawful temporary or permanent residency, he said.
