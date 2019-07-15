WINCHESTER — Representatives from the Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C., will travel to Winchester next month to thank local educators and nonprofit leaders for their help over the years.
A consulate is a small, diplomatic office. It is different from an embassy; a consulate may be in any city, though they are typically found in metropolitan areas. Consulates deal with passport matters for citizens of the consulate’s home country, visas for foreigners wanting to visit that country and licenses for importing and exporting.
The Mexican consulate in Washington, which is a component of the Mexican embassy there, serves the northern Shenandoah Valley.
On Aug. 2, representatives will visit Shenandoah University to present university officials and officials from Our Health, a local nonprofit group, with “an award for their continued efforts to raise the quality of life of the community in Winchester,” according to an invitation to the event.
Karen Schultz, a Shenandoah University professor and director of the Center for Public Service and Scholarship, said the event was set up by leaders in the local Hispanic and Latino community as a formal expression of thanks.
“I’ve had the honor of working with several of them,” Schultz said of various consulate members. “They are very appreciative of the work Shenandoah has done.”
The event will take place at 11 a.m., but attendance is by invitation only, Schultz said.
