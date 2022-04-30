WINCHESTER — Eighteen-year-old Mia Jenelle Dorsett was crowned Queen Shenandoah XCV Friday afternoon during a coronation ceremony at the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School by her mother, Janet Dorsett.
Mia is the daughter of Hall of Fame NFL running back Tony Dorsett. She was designated to be Queen Shenandoah in 2020 but didn’t reign that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is now the second member of the Dorsett family to reign as Queen, as her older sister Jazmyn was Queen of the festival in 2012.
The ceremony kicked off with trumpet fanfare, the posting of the colors, and the procession of the Queen’s Court. The princesses were escorted by Cadets of the Fishburne Military School, Randolph Macon Academy and the Virginia Military Institute.
Festival President Tommy Price welcomed the audience and proudly proclaimed that the Apple Blossom Festival had begun.
Mia, wearing a sparkling white dress, was escorted down the aisle to the stage by her sister Jazmyn. Before taking her oath, she was presented with apple blossoms by Miss Apple Blossom Festival 2022 Savannah Marcum.
“May all of the moments of your reign be as lovely as the blossoms,” Marcum said. “May you reap the harvest of friendships without end.”
Mia Dorsett swore to be “a good and gracious queen” and “display a good, kind and happy spirit.” After taking her oaths, her mother crowned her Queen.
Afterward, Dorsett was gifted with a key to the city, a scepter, and an apple.
Mia then treated the audience with a performance of the song “Journey to the Past” from the 1997 animated film “Anastasia.” Her performance was a hit with the crowd, who gave her thunderous applause.
Court Ambassador Kara Britz then made a case to the new Queen to knight actor and festival firefighter’s marshal Dean Cain — most famous for playing Superman in the “Lois and Clark” TV show — with “the order of the blossoms.” Britz described Cain as “most praiseworthy” and “a true Superman,” saying he had affirmed allegiance to the crown.
“We ask that you consider his bravery and good deeds as he saves the day for those in need. We feel his vibrant spirit, and generous work has been shared with many, and he magically soars through the air spreading truth, justice, and a better tomorrow throughout the nation.”
Dorsett then asked her subjects to bring forth a bench and a sword so she could knight Cain.
Cain thanked the Queen for the honor and praised the “amazing” ceremony.
“I understand that the Apple Blossom Festival had stopped for a couple of years, so it’s wonderful to see it going again. I am absolutely honored to be here,” Cain said.
Initially, the Handley Singers were supposed to give a Royal Command Performance with Lin Manuel Miranda songs from “Hamilton,” Moana, and In the Heights. But unfortunately, Price announced that the performance had to be canceled as several of the performers got COVID.
Fortunately, Britz — who is a backing vocalist and vocal contractor for NBC’s hit show “The Voice” and a member of the Blake Shelton band — was able to step in and entertain the crowd. The singer performed several country songs and ensured the ceremony ended on a high note.
