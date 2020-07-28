WINCHESTER — Michael Birchenough is running to keep his Ward One seat on the Winchester School Board that City Council appointed him to about a year ago.
That’s because Winchester voters decided in November to switch from an appointed board to an elected one.
Birchenough is running unopposed to retain his seat in the Nov. 3 election. Four of the board’s seven seats will be on the ballot.
Birchenough, a supervisory data analyst at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, graduated from James Wood High School in Frederick County and West Virginia University. He has two children who attend John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester.
“It takes about a year before you really understand what you’re doing and what your role is,” he said about being a board member.
Birchenough said one of the main reasons he wants to continue representing Ward One is to see the implementation of a nearly $4 million federal grant awarded to Winchester Public Schools to create an immersive computer program at John Kerr and Garland Quarles elementary schools.
Another highlight during his first year on the board has been watching the development of the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, which will house Career and Technical Education classes in the former John Kerr Elementary School building on Jefferson Street. He wants to see that project completed, as well as the renovation of the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street into school administrative offices.
Birchenough also learned some lessons during his first year on the board, particularly following public backlash about a lack of transparency regarding the contract status of Mike Dufrene, former principal at Handley High School. Dufrene announced in May that he was leaving to become principal at Hampshire High School in Romney, West Virginia, but prior to that rumors swirled that WPS officials weren’t going to renew his contract, prompting some to start online petitions in support of Dufrene. Neither Dufrene nor WPS officials ever commented directly on the contract matter.
As the division began its search for a new principal, WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum gave a sobering report about Handley, specifically its increasing dropout and absenteeism rates.
“That data should have been out there sooner or just should have been out there period. It shouldn’t be stashed away somewhere, not that I’m saying it was stashed away. I think a lot of it is on the website, if [people] want to look,” Birchenough said. “But folks aren’t going to dig. It felt like people were blindsided and maybe we should have considered that a little bit better than what we did.”
Birchenough said the Dufrene situation opened a line of communication with the public he didn’t have before. He estimates that he spoke with more than 50 people about the matter.
This willingness to communicate openly with community members is why Birchenough believes he should continue to hold his seat on the board.
“I have no problem getting on the phone with you and having as honest of a conversation as I legally can have,” Birchenough said.
Several of the people Birchenough spoke with in the spring have stayed in touch, particularly about reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Birchenough voted last week in favor of a hybrid plan that allows Winchester students to attend classes twice a week in person, if they choose, or to take their classes 100% online.
