WINCHESTER — Redbud Run Elementary School students had an opportunity last week to learn firsthand what it’s like to work in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Doug Seelinger, a senior consultant for Microsoft, spoke to students during a school-wide assembly about possible STEM-related careers. Seelinger, who lives in Winchester, said he helps organizations build software.
Seelinge hopes to inspire students to get excited about careers in computer science.
“It’s not just about the cool stuff you can do, but how you can help people, as well,” he told them.
Seelinger said that when he was younger he wanted to develop the first Dungeons and Dragons video game. Later, he wanted to write software for NASA that could help control a space shuttle.
His biggest advice for students is to never stop learning. He estimates that he probably spends two hours a day learning new things as part of his job.
“Learn how to learn,” Seelinger said. “There is no stopping the learning.”
During the assembly, Seelinger talked about multiple career opportunities within Microsoft, which has about 120,000 employees. He said about 40,000 of them write code every day. Other jobs within the company include data scientist, program manager, software development engineer, technical writer, game designer/developer, researcher and hardware designer.
Seelinger showed students multiple videos on the ways Microsoft uses technology to help others. For instance, one Microsoft researcher designed a wearable technology that helps people with Parkinson’s disease write while having a hand tremor.
Following Seelinger’s talk, students were given an hour to code on their school-issued Chromebook laptops.
Redbud Run fifth-grade teacher Melissa Palacios said the coding opportunity is great because it gives all students a chance to see if they want to pursue a career in STEM.
“It really gives every kid the idea that they can do it, that they can do whatever they feel like,” Palacios said.
Coding also provides an opportunity for students to work on their problem-solving skills, she added.
For Redbud Run fifth-grader Jaxon Jones, 10, coding was a bit “rough” in the beginning, but it got easier for him once he got used to it.
“As soon as you get the hang of it, it just turns into a fun activity,” he said.
For now, Jaxon is interested in pursuing game design when he’s older. He said he learned from Seelinger’s talk that game design “isn’t all that easy” and that there’s a learning curve.
Another fifth-grader, Molly Hepner, 10, said she likes coding because she’s better at focusing when she does it compared to other activities in school. “I love computer science, just because coding helps me focus,” she said. “And I think it’s interesting that they can do all this stuff to make games.”
