STEPHENSON — Ground was broken Wednesday for a 78-room hotel just off Interstate 81 in the Stephenson area.
Edward Browning, representing 84 Partners LLC, joined officials with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and members of Peak Construction Group to put shovels in the dirt at 165 Amoco Lane to commemorate what will be the new home of a Microtel Inn and Suites.
The project, which should to be completed by the end of the year, came to life after Browning and his partners at 84 Partners — Randy Craun and Rob Frey — purchased the property located behind the Sheetz convenience store in 2015.
“It’s a Class A location,” Browning said Wednesday morning, pointing out the close proximity to I-81, U.S. 11 and Va. 37.
Browning said the hotel will feature 78 rooms, with an indoor pool, fitness room, business center, hot breakfast bar and a MicroMart for snacks, beverages and essential items.
“We like the Wyndham Microtel brand because it’s considered upper economy, lower midscale,” Browning said. “As far as it being our first (hotel) venture, the price point with this brand was attractive.”
This Microtel is only the third or fourth of a new prototype the hotel company has broken ground for, according to Microtel Vice President of Brand Operations Keri Putera.
“It’s more of a midscale look and feel, very modern looking,” she said.
According to its website, the Microtel brand’s new prototype is “a re-imagined interior and exterior concept designed to further elevate the brand, reduce building costs, optimize efficiencies and drive greater returns for developers.”
Putera said Microtel has 350 hotels globally and that the new prototype launched about nine months ago. Microtel has won 16 J.D. Power awards, Putera said.
84 Partners, based out of Winchester, will serve as the hotel’s owner while Greg de Marrais with Hotel Development & Management Company LLC will oversee management of the hotel.
