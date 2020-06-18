Middleburg Academy, a 55-year-old private school in Loudoun County that has served grades eight through 12, has announced it will close its doors and will not reopen this fall.
A statement posted on social media Wednesday morning said the decision was based on declining enrollment, an increase in financial aid requests and the impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of its impact this coming fall.
“As stewards of the school, we each feel a deep, personal responsibility to our community, and this has been an extremely difficult decision,” Michael Hoover, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement. “We are particularly sorry for the returning students who will not have the opportunity to graduate from Middleburg Academy. We are also saddened for the loss of a passionate and very talented faculty and staff, whom we will continue to support as they transition to new opportunities.”
Middleburg Academy was founded in 1965 as Notre Dame Academy, an all-girls Catholic boarding school. The campus was developed on the former Hitt family estate, incorporating the historic, early 20th century buildings into a school campus that included a new academic building and athletic facilities.
In the 1990s, the school transitioned to a co-educational day school while retaining its Catholic identity. Since 2009, at which time it became Middleburg Academy, it has been an independent, co-educational day school.
Approximately 2,000 students have graduated from Notre Dame Academy/Middleburg Academy.
The statement said the board will consider future uses of the property, and the board would prefer it will remain a school.
“While this decision has been very difficult for all of us, we are hopeful that everyone’s lasting memories of the Middleburg Academy community can be of the joyous moments, personal growth, and enduring friendships,” Hoover said.
