MIDDLETOWN — In response to a recent spike in residential developments in the Winchester area, Middletown has prohibited the construction of homes on about 25 acres of land it recently acquired northwest of the Wayside Inn at 7783 Main St.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said that eliminates the possibility of up to 80 single-family homes being added to the town.
“We are concerned about the rapid growth in Frederick County and all of the homes going up so fast,” Harbaugh said during a special event on Thursday evening to announce the land acquisition.
Harbaugh said Middletown’s Town Council voted unanimously in the spring to purchase 20 acres of land from the Bernstein Family Foundation, “but it took time to negotiate because there were parcels where the deeds weren’t properly in order.”
“It was the largest single tract of land in town that had yet to be developed,” he added.
The sale was finalized earlier this month. According to records filed with the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the town spent $550,000 to buy 10 parcels along Main and West First streets. Harbaugh said the price was half of what the Bernstein Family Foundation could have charged.
The foundation was established by Leo M. Bernstein, a Washington, D.C.-based real estate developer and philanthropist who owned the Wayside Inn prior to his death in 2008. A media release issued by Middletown regarding the property acquisition states Bernstein “had a soft spot for the town of Middletown and investing in ideas and celebrating innovation.”
In addition to the 20 acres bought from the Bernstein Family Foundation, Harbaugh said two other adjoining land parcels were recently donated to the town: 4 acres from Dave Holliday Construction of Winchester and a small plot formerly owned by the now-defunct Shenandoah Valley Oil Co. and the late Thomas Chamouris Sr. where a B&O train station stood before being removed sometime in the mid-1900s.
“We love Middletown and we’re delighted that we’re able to give back to the communities that work with us,” Dave Holliday said at Thursday evening’s event.
While the approximately 25 acres of recently acquired properties won’t be developed, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be used. Harbaugh said the town will consult with the National Park Service, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation and other agencies to determine the best way to preserve the recently acquired parcels and share their histories with the community, possibly by building trails throughout the site.
“It’s core battlefield land,” Harbaugh said.
According to a media release issued by Middletown, the land saw significant action during the Civil War Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864.
The battle began in the morning with the Confederate Army driving Union soldiers out of their encampments near Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown. In the afternoon, Northern troops rallied and launched a counterattack that included bloody skirmishes on the 25 acres near Wilkerson’s Tavern (now the Wayside Inn) on the western side of town. The battle ended with the Confederates retreating south, never to venture that far north again before the Southern army surrendered just six months later.
In addition to its Civil War history, the land was also key to the transportation of people and supplies during the 19th and 20th centuries because it was located along a B&O rail line and included a train depot. The Winchester Model Railroad Club, in partnership with the town of Middletown and with assistance from Dave Holliday Construction, announced on Thursday it will rebuild the B&O train station and use the replicated structure as club headquarters.
“What we’re starting today will go on for a long time, we hope,” Clevenger said on Thursday. “We appreciate the invite to join Middletown.”
Dave Holliday Construction has already donated $100,000 for the station’s construction, and Middletown and the Winchester Model Railroad Club — which President Jim Clevenger said is considering a name change now that it has moved south to Middletown — are conducting a capital campaign to raise the remaining $100,000 needed for the project. Part of that campaign includes the selling of sponsorships, which are available in tiers ranging from $50 to $1,000.
Harbaugh said Middletown now has more than 35 acres of preserved land within its town limits.
“This is one of the proudest achievements during my three terms as mayor,” he said. “I am also proud of the Middletown Town Council and staff for supporting this visionary, progressive proposal.”
