MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Town Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved an agreement to provide wastewater services to Shaffer's BBQ and Market at 8140 Valley Pike, which will allow the eatery's owner to increase occupancy capacity by more than 50%.
The town will extend its sewer line and will allow a lateral line connecting to Shaffer's BBQ, which is located just south of the town limits. The facility currently has a seating capacity of 29. The change will allow seating capacity to expand to 49, according to owner Matt Shaffer.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said after the council meeting that the action "is big for Matt," and he praised Shaffer for his numerous contributions to the community. The town recognized Shaffer last year as Middletown's Citizen of the Year. In the past, Shaffer has fed law enforcement and fire and rescue members free of charge and has held fundraisers for the town's fire department and other community organizations.
Shaffer says he is "very excited" about the new line, which will also allow the restaurant to open up a kid's playground behind the facility so families can enjoy the dining experience even more than they currently can.
Shaffer said the aim is to have the sewer line construction completed by April, with an early summer goal for completion of the kid's playground.
Shaffer said he has been working with the town on the project for 6½ years. He praised town officials for being "extremely supportive" of the efforts.
According to the approved agreement, the town will own and operate the extended line and provide sanitary sewer service to the facility. The cost to the town will be $37,000, according to Middletown Public Works Superintendent and interim Town Manager Les Morefield. Shaffer's will pay for construction, installation, and maintenance of the lateral line.
The agreement also acknowledges that there may be other customers within the town limits who might want to connect to the newly constructed line.
Last year, the town sent a request to Frederick County for a boundary line adjustment to move Shaffer's inside the town limits, but the county has not acted upon the request, Morefield said.
