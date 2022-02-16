MIDDLETOWN — Town Council has added 14 properties to a boundary line adjustment request that will be sent to Frederick County for consideration.
The request was approved on a 4-2 vote at council's Monday meeting.
Council is seeking the county’s approval to incorporate various county properties into the town limits. Initially, the plan was to ask for three boundary adjustments for:
• 20 acres for a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads.
• Lord Fairfax Community College, Middletown Elementary School and a 101.25-acre property owned by trustees for Brian J. Hester and Jason G. Hester.
• Shaffer’s BBQ at 8140 Valley Pike. The business wants to connect with Middletown’s sewer line.
With Monday’s vote, the town officially requested that 14 additional properties be incorporated into the town limits. Thirteen properties are part of 250 acres next to the Interstate 81 interchange at Reliance Road. They are owned by Robbie and Amy Molden, the Claytor and Aikens families, and limited liability companies associated with H.N. Funkhouser & Co. and the Aikens Group, both based in Winchester. These properties want to become part of Middletown in order to receive water and sewer service.
The 14th property is a 5.82-acre parcel at 223 Reliance Road that adjoins the proposed Sheetz development. Owner Linda Siversten sent council a letter on Feb. 9 requesting her land be included in any expansion of utility infrastructure or annexation of Reliance Road parcels. In the letter, Sivertsen said she inherited the property from her uncle, Thomas Hammack, in 2004 and that the Hammack family has ties to the Middletown area.
Council members Carolyn Aliff, Jeff Pennington, Carole Snyder Jones and Scott Fink voted to add the 14 properties to Middletown’s initial request, while council members Shayla Rickard and Stephanie Mitchell opposed.
Both Rickard and Mitchell have previously expressed concerns about the proposed boundary adjustments. Last week, Rickard said she feared the town had “opened Pandora’s box” and created a precedent in which more and more properties would attempt to become part of Middletown. She also expressed concern about overextending the town’s wastewater treatment plant, which is slated to be replaced with a new facility in the near future.
Council will discuss the boundary line adjustments with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors at a Feb. 23 work session.
Also at the meeting, council unanimously voted to appoint town resident Rebecca Anderson to the Planning Commission. According to her application, Anderson has owned an interior design consulting/contractor business for 15 years. She also is a professional artist and a docent and research volunteer at Belle Grove Plantation.
Anderson is filling a vacancy created when Dennis Fusaro stepped down from the commission in December for personal reasons. Planning Commission positions are unpaid.
Attending the meeting at the Town Hall at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh, Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington and council members Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell, Carole Snyder Jones, Scott Fink and Shayla Rickard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.