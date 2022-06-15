MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday night unanimously adopted a $4 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
The budget contains no tax rate increases. Although the budget is higher than the current year’s $3.4 million budget, Town Manager Rebecca Layman says the budget is balanced. Inflation, projects to improve the town's water and sewer services and the addition of a police officer to the town's police department resulted in a bigger budget.
Also at the meeting, the town was given $2,500 in donations — $2,000 from Patriot Fire & Security and $500 from Legacy Christian Academy — to help make improvements to the baseball field in the town park.
The town wants to make about $50,000 in improvements to its Thermo Fisher Scientific Field, including the addition of a snack bar, press box and bathrooms. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the town still must raise about $19,000 to fully fund the project.
Also at the meeting, the town’s police department received public service awards from the Sons of American Revolution Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Member Marc Robinson said the chapter strongly supports law enforcement and first responders.
“We've had a great working relationship with the town of Middletown for several years now,” Robinson said. “... And they have done nothing but provide great service to us.”
Dale Corey, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, said the town police have always been accommodating with special events and activities. The group, which teachers the history of the American Revolution, is based in Frederick, Clarke, Page, Warren and Shenandoah counties and Winchester.
“We want to give them a certificate of appreciation just let them know we appreciate what they have done for us and for the community, because anytime they do something for the community, they do it for us,” Corey said. “We cover five counties and, believe me, this is probably our favorite town in the five-county area.”
Police Chief Gary Benedict Jr. received a Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, officers Wayne Monse and Sandy Seabaugh received a Certificate of Distinguished Service and officers Bruce Coor and Brian Thomas received a certificate of appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.