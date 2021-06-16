MIDDLETOWN — The upcoming budget and ice cream were on the menu during the Middletown Town Council’s Monday meeting.
After no residents spoke during a budgetary public hearing, the town council unanimously approved first and second readings of its fiscal year 2022 budget.
A third and final public hearing on the proposed $3.4 million budget — which includes level taxes — is set for a 7 p.m. June 21 special meeting at the town office.
Council also took steps to continue providing local children free ice cream every other Sunday this summer by accepting a $100 donation from resident Stephen Pizzutto.
Last year, Front Royal resident Hollis Tharpe’s ice cream truck offered frozen treats every two weeks. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the idea arose when town leaders sought to spread cheer early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pizzutto recalled entertaining his 5-year-old granddaughter last year when they heard an ice cream truck.
“It’s a wonderful thing to see the kids’ eyes light up, especially last year,” Pizzutto said. “And all of the things done in Middletown — Santa Clause coming through the neighborhoods, the Grinch, it’s wonderful. We moved up from Shenandoah County and we really enjoy it here.”
Town officials, residents and businesses also pitched in and the total raised is over $4,000. The ice cream truck will visit town 1 p.m. Sunday and return every other week.
Council also recognized parade director and nurse Tina Clem as Citizen of the Year.
Attending the meeting at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and town council members Jeff Pennington, Carolyn Aliff, Carole Snyder Jones, Stephanie Mitchell, Shayla Rickard and Scott Fink.
