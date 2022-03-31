MIDDLETOWN — No one spoke at a joint public hearing on Monday night regarding a zoning ordinance amendment that would crack down on residents who have trash heaps or inoperable vehicles in their yards.
Town Council and the town’s Planning Commission held the hearing.
Afterward, council unanimously approved first and second readings of the ordinance amendment.
“We are just trying to clean up some of these properties in town,” Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said afterward. “That’s the goal.”
A third and final reading is set to take place at council’s April 11 meeting. The citizens’ comments portion of that meeting will be the last opportunity residents have to speak on the matter.
If approved, Middletown Zoning Administrator David Burke would be able to issue citations and press criminal charges for violations.
The proposed changes to the zoning ordinance (Section 17-22) says landfills, junkyards, automobile graveyards, dumping and trash heaps shall be permitted only where specifically allowed by the zoning district regulations. In places where they are allowed, they must be completely screened from the view of surrounding properties by fences, walls or other methods. Additionally, inoperable motor vehicles must be stored in a completely enclosed building in residential, rural, central business, highway business and Middletown Traditional Neighborhood Design districts. In areas where inoperable vehicles can be kept outside, they must be screened from public roads and surrounding properties. Permitted screening options include opaque fences, opaque landscaping or opaque natural vegetation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.