MIDDLETOWN — The town of Middletown and the Community Cat Alliance are conducting a food drive to collect canned and dry cat food for unowned outdoor cats in the area.
The Community Cat Alliance is an all-volunteer charitable organization that traps, spays or neuters and vaccinates unowned outdoor cats, also known as community cats. Since its inception in 2014, the alliance has humanely trapped scores of wild cats in and around Middletown, then returned them to where they were found so they can rejoin their colonies.
According to a joint media release from Middletown and the alliance, volunteers with the group provide food for the community cats and foster any kittens produced by the colonies. Food gathered in the current collection effort will be passed along to those volunteers so they can continue to care for the colonies and their offspring.
Feline experts now estimate 70 million unowned outdoor cats live in the United States, the media release states. A female cat can produce 160 kittens in a lifetime, and those kittens become adult cats that also breed in the wild. As a result, one female cat can ultimately be responsible for creating 5,000 cats in a seven-year period.
The Community Cat Alliance's spay and neuter program helps to keep the number of local community cats low enough that its volunteers can properly care for them. Additionally, since the cats can no longer breed, unowned outdoor cat populations eventually decrease, which in turn lowers the number of cats preying on wildlife.
Anyone who wants to support the alliance's work is asked to drop off donated cat food at Middletown's town offices, located at 7875 Church St. Dry and canned cat food can also be ordered from online retailers such as Amazon.com and shipped directly to Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, 7875 Church St., Middletown, Virginia 22645. The goal is to collect 2,400 pounds of cat food by the end of April.
"The town of Middletown is excited about partnering with the Community Cat Alliance," Harbaugh said in the release. "We love building partnerships with nonprofits in our community and we are truly looking forward to meeting this goal with our friends at the CCA."
“We are so grateful to Mayor Harbaugh and the town of Middletown for help in securing food for community cats," Middletown resident and Community Cat Alliance volunteer Lydia Mahan said in the release. "Our goal as an organization is to create more of these partnerships as we work to improve the lives and reduce the populations of outdoor unowned cats and their kittens."
