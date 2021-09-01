FREDERICK COUNTY — Middletown and The Town of Stephens City are kicking off a month-long campaign to raise ovarian cancer awareness.
Throughout September, which is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, volunteers in both towns will be tying teal ribbons in various locations — on poles, homes, businesses, places of worship and historic sites.
The effort is part of the Turn the Towns Teal — a national campaign to promote awareness of ovarian cancer, its subtle symptoms, and risk factors. Middletown resident Nichole Pangle is the campaign organizer for both towns. This is the first year Stephens City has participated in Turn the Towns Teal and Middletown's second year.
“This campaign is so important,” said Pangle in a news release from Middletown. “Too many times women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in stage four, with few treatment options. We hope this campaign helps our friends in Middletown recognize the symptoms of ovarian cancer and have a better possibility of treatment if diagnosed early.”
The campaign is particularly personal for Pangle, as she lost her mother to ovarian cancer. However, she is thankful for the six years post-diagnosis that she had with her mom, which was thanks largely to receiving an early appointment with an oncologist.
“If we can give one woman the opportunity to receive early treatment, to have a few more years with her children and grandchildren, then we’ve accomplished our mission," Pangle said.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the town is inspired by Pangle's passion and for her helping bring the event to Middletown.
“We are one of the few towns in Virginia to participate in this important awareness campaign and are honored to participate in another social mission endeavor," Harbaugh said.
Stephens City Town Council Member Tina Stevens said the town is proud to help raise awareness of ovarian cancer and she hopes the campaign encourages people to get tested. Stevens said that she knew Pangle and the personal struggles she faced helping her mom try to manage cancer. After seeing how Middletown was making an effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, Stevens felt Stephens City should hold a similar campaign to raise awareness among residents.
“I’m a breast cancer survivor, but I know that cancer sucks,” Stevens said. “I know it really affects families because the person that has the diagnosis — it’s not just their diagnosis, it is a family diagnosis, because families have to make adjustments to be able to support their loved ones that will need them at the greatest time. So when [Pangle] approached us about Turn the Town Teal, I was like ‘absolutely, we do want to support this message.’”
To learn more about ovarian cancer, Turn the Towns Teal or to donate to the cause, visit www.turnthetownsteal.org.
Contact the Town of Middletown office at 540-869-2226 to request a teal ribbon from the Middletown government.
Contact the Town of Stephens City office at 540-869-3087 to request a teal ribbon from Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.