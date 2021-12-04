MIDDLETOWN — The grand marshal, sports marshal and special guest for the Middletown Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon have been announced.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said on Friday that the grand marshal will be the family of Katie Teets Bradshaw — a Winchester resident and Winchester Medical Center ICU nurse who passed away at the age of 28 on June 25 following a battle with cancer. She married Stephen Bradshaw just one month earlier, on May 29.
Following her passing, Bradshaw’s family and friends set plans in motion to create the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House — a place where dying people can spend their final days surrounded by loved ones in a home-like setting rather than in the clinical confines of a hospital.
“We just felt they deserve recognition for what they’ve been through, what they are going through, and the good that’s come through their foundation and being able to help people. I think that’s a noble cause,” Harbaugh said.
Parade Director Tina Clem said the parade committee wanted the grand marshal to be “local” and have helped the community. She said Bradshaw’s family fits the bill perfectly.
Bradshaw’s family will be among numerous participants in the parade, which is set for 2 p.m. The parade will start at Lord Fairfax Community College and travel about a mile down Main Street. Spectators will see horses, floats, marching bands and Santa Claus. After the parade, people are invited to stop by the Wayside Inn on Main Street to meet Santa and enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate.
Dennis Wymer, who grew up in the Winchester area, will be the sports marshal. According to Clem, Wymer was a bronze medalist at the 2021 Veterans Masters World Championship Freestyle Wrestling event held in Greece in October.
He also teaches adult and teen painting workshops at Chestnut Creek School of the Arts in Galax.
The special guest for the parade will be former NFL placekicker and local resident Mark Moseley, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Oilers, Washington Redskins (now Washington Football Team) and Cleveland Browns.
“He’s one of our best advocates here in Middletown,” Harbaugh said. “He has a wonderful story. The only NFL special teamer to win MVP.”
Harbaugh said that Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears might also make an appearance at the parade.
