MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus is coming back to town as the Middletown Christmas parade is set to return after a year off.
The parade, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 5, will travel about a mile down Main Street from Lord Fairfax Community College. It will include horses, floats, bands and Santa.
After the parade, people can stop by the Wayside Inn on Main Street to meet Santa and enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate.
“We want to get the word out and welcome the community to come to Middletown,” Harbaugh said. “The parade is, as always, the first Sunday in December at 2 o’clock.”
Last year’s parade was canceled due a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I think we are in a much, much better place than we were in December of last year before the vaccine was heavily and readily available,” Harbaugh said.
The parade typically draws a large crowd, and he expects an even higher turnout because Winchester is not having a Christmas parade this year.
“We want to make it as special as possible for the community,” Harbaugh said, adding that the parade committee has worked hard to make it a reality this year.
Also back this year is the town’s annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is set for 4:45 p.m. Nov. 26 on Reliance Road (Route 627), across from the Liberty gas station. There will be a bonfire, presents for kids and free food, as well as performances from the cast of “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story” — an upcoming musical collaboration from the Selah Theatre Project and Lord Fairfax Community College.
Those interested in signing up to be part of the parade can do so at middletownva.gov/forms-and-permits. Modern Renovations is the parade’s primary sponsor.
For more information about Middletown’s holiday activities, call the town office at 540-869-2226.
