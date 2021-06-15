MIDDLETOWN — After being downsized last year, Middletown’s annual Fourth of July celebration is returning in full force.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said the town’s parade committee has cooked up several activities, most of which will take place at the Middletown Community Park, to celebrate America’s independence. He said this year is a special one, as it marks Middletown’s 225th anniversary.
“It’s going to be great,” he said. “We are back. We are able to do this thing like we couldn’t do fully last year. It’s going to be a good time.”
The celebration will include a kickball game, softball and cornhole tournaments, crafters, food vendors and live music. The Robbie Limon Band will play 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the town park with karaoke scheduled from 1-4 p.m.
The main event — the parade — will kick off 5 p.m. at Lord Fairfax Community College. Parade entries will march from the college down Main Street. The United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps will be among the groups participating. Parade entries will be accepted until right before the parade begins. The town has not announced a grand marshal.
After the parade, the town will recognize Tina Clem as Middletown Citizen of the Year. Clem is director of the July 4 and Christmas parades and a long-time volunteer for the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. According to Harbaugh, she received a dozen nominations from the public, with many submissions expressing thanks for her work in the nursing field.
Other Fourth of July events include a 6:15-9:15 p.m. performance by the Souled Out band at the town park, 6-8 p.m. hot air balloon rides from Valley Ballooning for $20 per person and nighttime fireworks.
Nearly 30 entries have been submitted for a house decorating contest along the parade route, which Harbaugh said will be judged July 3.
Last year, Middletown was one of the few localities to hold a Fourth of July parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was downsized, however, to adhere to state-mandated restrictions, and festivities that typically attract thousands of people to the town park were canceled.
Now, most restrictions are lifted and Gov. Ralph Northam has announced plans to end Virginia’s state of emergency on June 30.
Harbaugh hopes those who attended the parade for the first time last year will return.
“We got a lot of people last year and I think they’ll come back,” Harbaugh said. “They’ll come back to the parade and remember how much fun they had in Middletown on July 4. They are really going to enjoy it. It’s going to be the best of small-town America.”
For more information or to participate in the parade, call Middletown’s town office at 540-869-2226.
