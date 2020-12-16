MIDDLETOWN — More than a dozen town residents entered Middletown’s 5th annual Christmas House Decorating Contest.
Houses were judged on overall appearance, creativity and originality.
The winners are:
First Place: Justin and Megan Carter, 130 Woolen Mills, $100 prize.
Second Place: William and Cindy Taylor, 7933 Main St., $50 prize.
Third Place: Ronnie and Renee Forshee, 2133 Mark Drive, $25 prize.
Contest judges were Tammy and Tom Batcha of Middletown. They judged the houses on Saturday.
About the first-place winner, they said in a statement, “We loved all the Christmas trees, and snowflakes were a nice touch.” About the second-place winner, they said, “We really enjoyed their interactive approach and that dog!!”
With the state government imposing restrictions on crowd sizes to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the House Decorating Contest was one of the few Middletown Christmas traditions to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Middletown looks really, really great from Church Street to the Village of Middletown to Senseney,” Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said. “The neighborhoods look really festive and full of holiday cheer. We could all really use it this year.”
