The Middletown Town Council on Monday night cut the cost of the town’s trash removal operations by nearly 30% by approving a new contract that reduces the annual cost of trash removal for town residents from $70,000 to $50,000.
The new trash disposal contract with RWB Waste LLC will take effect July 1, said Town Manager Les Morefield.
RWB currently collects the trash of Middletown residents, having taken over the contract on an emergency basis last year after problems arose with the firm that previously held the contract. In a public bidding process the town collected four bids, and RWB offered the $20,000 reduction, which the Town Council accepted on Monday. The one-year contract may be extended for an additional one-year term if the parties agree. The current Friday collections will continue, beginning at 7 a.m.
In other business, the council:
Awarded a Middletown Scholarship Fund award to Hunter Legge, a senior at Sherando High School who plans to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.
Heard from Amanda Kerns, a senior planner with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, who had been asked by the council to evaluate the town’s planning processes. Kerns said the NSVRC found the town’s planning operations to be sound and said she planned to work with the town’s staff and Planning Commission to help with minor improvements. The town is currently seeking to appoint a new member of the Planning Commission after Commission Chairman Dave Gustafson’s resignation last month.
Unanimously approved a proclamation in appreciation of Municipal Clerk Christina Smith in honor of the 54th Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week, celebrated April 30 to May 6.
In attendance at the council meeting were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Pennington, and council members Carolyn Aliff, Shayla Rickard, Stephanie Mitchell, Diane Newman and Jacob Skeith.
