MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday adopted a $3.95 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that begins July 1.
On the budget's third and final reading, council unanimously approved Town Manager Les Morefield's proposed budget that contains no tax or service fee increases.
The FY 2023-24 budget is very similar to last year's approved budget, also of nearly $4 million. At a work session last week, Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV praised Morefield and town staff for "holding the line" on spending and finding savings.
Council also approved the nomination of Anthony Boring to serve on the town's Planning Commission, and the nomination of Dianna Klein to serve on the town's Board of Zoning Appeals.
Council also heard from Ashley Sonntag, operations manager and curator of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation. Sonntag said the foundation is open to considering a partnership with the town in which the foundation's museum and visitors center at 8437 Valley Pike would serve as a visitors center for Middletown. Council agreed to consider the proposal and to create a committee to explore the possibilities.
Harbaugh also noted that the town's July 4 celebration will kick off with a fireworks display on July 3 at dusk. The festivities will continue on July 4, capped off with a parade at 5 p.m.
All council members attended the meeting, including Harbaugh, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Pennington, and council members Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell, Diane Newman, Shayla Rickard, and Jacob Skeith.
