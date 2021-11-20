Local author Candace Meredith isn’t defined by genres.
With three young adult fantasy books to her name, along with two children’s books and a recent novel for adult readers, Meredith is excited to keep defying expectations.
Earlier this year, the 40-year-old mother of three released “Stolen,” about a woman, Jolene Conroy, who’s grieving a miscarriage and the death of her husband. Jolene gets caught up in the mystery of who stole her journals from her house and what her new love interest, Police Officer Jodi McCain, might be hiding.
It’s “a novel that has a twist,” Meredith said.
It’s also about “finding peace and picking up the pieces and learning to continue living the life that you live, sort of with and without that person,” she said.
The story begins and ends at Christmas, making it an opportune book to consider buying this holiday season.
Also this year, Meredith released her second early-reader book, “Matilda Gets Adopted,” about a doll that finds a new home.
“It’s been extra rewarding,” Meredith said of her two latest books.
“Stolen,” released in January, has broadened her readership, building on the following that she gained from her first three novels — “Winter Solstice,” its sequel “The Crone” and a prequel, “Lady of Brighton.”
“The young adult fantasy series is about magic and mysticism,” she said.
In the first book, “Winter Solstice,” protagonist Hanna must enlist the help of strangers to save her baby daughter from a gargoyle — a dark force that Meredith said is less scary than a demon and more suitable for teen readers.
Meredith, who lives with her fiance and children in Middletown, sees a lot of repeat customers at regional craft fairs and book signings. But lately, she’s been pulling in different age readers as she crosses genres and reading levels.
“That’s what ‘Stolen’ has enabled me to do,” she said. “I’ve captivated an adult audience.”
Meredith credits her children with inspiring her to start writing for young readers.
“Matilda” and another children’s book, “A-Hoy, Frankie! Your Riverboat Captain,” each come with a doll, and both books are illustrated by Miguel Ambalada, who lives in the Philippines.
Both of her children’s books are early readers, and Meredith hopes that they, along with two others she’s been working on, will become some of the first books that young children will read.
“I’m getting [a] following,” Meredith said. “It’s a process and it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Her hard work is also paying off through the interest she’s received in a film adaptation of “Stolen.”
Meredith has been working with screenwriter Calvin Williams, from Consett in northeastern England, and producer Aaron Switzer of G-Street Films in Seattle on the project.
And all the while, she’s still writing.
“Currently I’m writing a young adult novel, ‘Girls Drive Jeeps,’” Meredith said.
She has also completed a draft of the fourth book in her fantasy series, “Summer Solstice,” which she hopes to publish sometime next year.
“And then I will try my hand at horror,” she said.
Candace Meredith will have a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Berryville Treasures, 8 W. Main St., Berryville. Copies of “A-Hoy, Frankie!” and the keepsake Frankie doll will be available for $10 including sales tax for that day only.
She will also be at Winter Wordfest, a holiday book market from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the atrium of 41 Court Square, Harrisonburg. The event, sponsored by Shenandoah Valley Writers, will be in the open area in the building in front of Capital Ale House and Court Square Theater and feature 12 Shenandoah Valley authors.
For more information, visit candacemeredithbooks.com. Her books are available at amazon.com.
