Middletown is set to receive the largest grant in the locality’s history, as the Town Council voted unanimously Monday to accept nearly $2.5 million from the state to improve and maintain water quality.
The grant, which Town Manager Les Morefield explained took staff about nine months to secure, comes from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The money will be used to meet limitations on nitrogen and phosphorus in the town’s water supply. It will help fund various operations at the town’s wastewater treatment plant including processing, flow equalization, disinfection, and pumping.
Per an agreement with the DEQ, Morefield explained the town is making a 20-year commitment to meet and maintain the limitations on nitrogen and phosphorus.
The town should receive an initial $1.7 million payment within weeks.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV praised Morefield, saying the town should be “super-excited” about the grant.
“It’s the largest grant the town has ever received — by far,” Harbaugh said. “It’s such a blessing for the town. It’s a big deal for us, and a real feather in (Morefield’s) cap. It will benefit every taxpayer. It will allow us to keep rates steady. It’s a big day for Middletown.”
Council members also praised Morefield for his efforts.
The town broke ground last year on a new $7.2 million wastewater treatment plant at 2480 Third St. that Morefield said is expected to be finished in the late fall of 2024. He also noted that the town’s engineering firm, Peed & Bortz, helped with the grant application.
