MIDDLETOWN — A $7.2 million contract to build the town’s new wastewater treatment plant was unanimously awarded by Town Council to Winchester-based Lantz Construction Company on Monday night.
The town plans to replace the existing plant on Third Street with a new one that is more efficient, easier to repair and capable of handling additional capacity.
Town Clerk Christina Smith said construction will begin in the spring and likely take 17 months. Christiansburg-based Peed & Bortz LLC is designing the plant.
Also at Monday’s meeting, North Buckton Road resident Robert Clark — who lives just outside the town limits — objected to a Sheetz convenience store and gas station that’s planned at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads, near Interstate 81 exit 302. According to Frederick County tax maps, the approximately 20-acre property is zoned B2 General Business District. The land is in the county’s Opequon District, just outside of Middletown.
Middletown officials are in discussions with the Frederick County government about adjusting the boundary line to incorporate the 20 acres into the town limits. If the boundary adjustment occurs, Sheetz would pay the town $600,000 in impact fees — $300,000 for a new wastewater pump station and $300,00 for upgrading water and sewer lines.
Frederick County Board of Supervisor Bob Wells, who represents the Opequon District, said in a phone interview on Tuesday that while Middletown would receive financial benefits and additional tax revenue from Sheetz if the boundary adjustment occurs, the town would also be responsible for dealing with “the majority of the headaches” that comes with that type of development.
Clark said numerous residents who live near the location are concerned about increased traffic, noise and crime. Residents most impacted would be those on Reliance, North Buckton, and South Buckton roads and in the Kendall Mills development. He said while he understands the financial benefits of the boundary adjustment for the town, the county residents who live near the site would not benefit from it, as they are represented by the Board of Supervisors. Clark argued that if the land becomes part of Middletown, it would no longer be the supervisors’ problem, and the residents would have no one to turn to should problems arise.
Businesses like Sheetz are a by-right use in the B2 District. Town and county officials indicated Sheetz will likely locate at the site, whether or not the boundary adjustment is approved.
Wells said he doesn’t know when the supervisors will consider the boundary adjustment, as discussions are still in the early stages.
Sheetz is an Altoona, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain. As of October, it had 634 locations.
In other business, Town Council adopted a resolution declaring November “I’m Just Me Because” month. The “I’m Just Me Movement” promotes individual development, creating environments that break down stereotypes, embracing individuality and diversity and celebrating humanity. The resolution was inspired by a similar one Stephens City Town Council adopted in October.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV also said the town will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Middletown Veterans Memorial on Main Street. The featured speaker will be Col. William “Bill” Schwetke.
