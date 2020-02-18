MIDDLETOWN — Work is continuing on improvements to the town’s baseball field.
A snack bar, press box, and bathrooms are expected to soon come to the facility, named Thermo Fisher Scientific Field, which was built last year.
Work is expected to be done by July 4.
“We are going to have an even greater opportunity to provide sports and, community engagement. We hope more people will come out, this is family-fun entertainment,” said Shawn Hibbard, founder of the nonprofit Team 84 Athletes, as well as Legacy Christian Academy, the nonprofit local sports organization funding the baseball complex as part of a private/public partnership.
Hibbard will be constructing the improvements through Regroup Building Services, a construction and remodeling firm where he works as Chief Operations Officer.
Foul poles donated by Cives Steel will be going into the ground shortly.
In 2014, the Town Council and Team 84 Athletes entered into a contract that calls for the town to lease the land off of Second Street at no cost to Team 84 Athletes with the condition that the group build and manage the field and concession stands.
Donations, either financial or in-kind services, are being sought to cover the costs of the additions to the park.
Anyone who would like to help can email Hibbard at shawn@regroupveteran.com or call 540-539-8335.
