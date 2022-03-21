MIDDLETOWN — Town officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday afternoon at 2480 Third St. for the town's new wastewater treatment plant.
Construction is slated to begin today. Middletown is replacing its existing wastewater treatment plant, located at the same site on Third Street, with a new one that is more efficient, easier to repair and capable of handling additional capacity.
“This is a good thing for the town of Middletown,” Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “We are incredibly grateful for the design engineers and the staff to make this project come to fruition.”
In November, the Middletown Town Council awarded Winchester-based Lantz Construction Company a $7.2 million contract to build the plant — making it the town government’s most expensive construction project, according to numerous town officials. Christiansburg-based Peed & Bortz LLC designed the new facility.
The new plant will be able to treat 600,000 gallons per day, an increase from the existing plant's capacity of 400,000 per day, Middletown Public Works Superintendent Les Morefield said.
The additional capacity will help the town accommodate growth with the construction of developments such as The Village of Middletown, which, once complete, will have 180 homes, 80,500-square-feet of commercial space, up to 22 apartments above storefronts, and Enfield Knolls, which will bring 30 town homes to Middletown. It also will help if Middletown decides to extend sewer services to properties east of Interstate 81, just outside the town limits.
While the new plant is an expensive undertaking, Harbaugh said it should save the town about $250,000 annually in repair costs to existing plant, which was constructed in 2008 and was supposed to last 25 years. But “bad engineering” and “older technology” resulted in the plant having a much shorter lifespan and frequent technical difficulties, Harbaugh said.
The existing plant uses bio-wheels — large rotating drums where attached microorganisms are grown to consume pollutants and treat wastewater. Some of the bio-wheels have failed in recent years, and there have been numerous breakdowns at the plant.
The new plant will replace the bio-wheels with a modern system that should last at least 30 years.
Engineer Keith Lane said the existing infrastructure for the current plant will be repurposed to suit the needs of the new plant.
Last year, Middletown was about $2 million in debt on the existing wastewater treatment plant. But the town was able to use $1.4 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to pay off most of the debt — leaving the town in a better financial position, Harbaugh said, adding the town has $3.2 million in reserves.
Construction of the new plant should take 15 to 17 months, so it should be operational in the summer or early fall of 2023, Morefield said.
