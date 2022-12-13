MIDDLETOWN — Rebecca Layman is no longer Middletown's town manager and treasurer.
A media release distributed Tuesday afternoon by Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV does not give a reason for Layman's departure. When reached by phone, Harbaugh said: "It's a personnel matter and I'm not at liberty to discuss that."
Layman was hired in 2008 as Middletown's deputy clerk, then promoted to municipal clerk. She was named treasurer in March 2014, and in July 2016 she was chosen by Town Council to serve as town manager while continuing her duties as treasurer.
Middletown is just months away from creating and adopting the town's budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, but Harbaugh said the personnel changes should not impede the process.
"No concern at all about that," he said. "We have a CPA [certified public accountant] on staff, we're bringing a CPA onto council, so we're going to be fine."
The staff member is Rejoyce Lunceford, who was chosen by Town Council on Monday to serve as interim treasurer. Lunceford, a professor of accounting at Shenandoah University, has worked in finance for over 25 years. She will be assisted by Jay Winkfield, a recently retired vice president of City National Bank who has been contracted by Harbaugh to provide additional financial services to Middletown.
The CPA coming onto council is Jacob Skeith, a former trooper with the Virginia State Police and an accountant at Kilmer and Associates. Skeith and Middletown Planning Commission Chairwoman Diane Newman, who has 25 years of human resources experience, were appointed by Town Council Monday night to fill two vacancies created when Scott Fink and Carole Snyder Jones announced they were stepping down after being reelected on Nov. 8.
"I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Middletown Town Council and look forward to working on behalf of my fellow citizens and lending my professional financial experience to the council," Skeith said in the media release.
"I am honored to serve our small, quaint town and look forward to assisting the council with my human resources experience," Newman said in the release.
Town Council on Monday also appointed Les Morefield as interim town manager. Morefield worked for the Middletown Public Works Department in 1988, then returned in 2019 to serve as supervisor of the same department. He has over 33 years of government experience, the release states, with the last 24 of those years serving in supervisory roles.
Additionally, Middletown has contracted with DeLois Blevins, human resources manager for the government of Frederick County, to conduct a thorough audit of the town's Human Resources Department. According to the media release, DeLois has over 20 years of experience in the human resources field.
"I am eternally grateful for the work that Rejoyce Lunceford, Jay Winkfield and DeLois Blevins have done assisting us with their expertise and experience," Harbaugh said in the release. "We have a wonderful staff and council, and look forward to professionalizing and modernizing the Finance and Human Resources departments of the town of Middletown."
Vice Mayor Jeffrey H. Pennington said he is pleased with the personnel moves.
"We are looking forward to moving our town forward in a positive direction while strengthening our human resources and financial acumen, policies and procedures," Pennington said in the release.
