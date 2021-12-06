MIDDLETOWN — People from across the region gathered along Main Street on Sunday for the Middletown Christmas Parade.
The Winchester Harley Owners’ Group kicked off the parade with members on motorcycles, followed by a presentation of colors and the Middletown Christmas Parade banner. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV wasn’t too far behind.
Over 100 entrants were in this year’s parade, including horses, floats, marching bands and Santa Claus. Last year’s festivities were canceled due to COVID-19.
Many children along the parade route agreed that their favorite part was scavenging for candy that was being tossed to them, but they were also excited to meet Santa at the Wayside Inn following the parade.
One couple enjoying the parade said this year’s parade was longer than the ones they were used to about 30 years ago, but they agreed that made the event better.
Some of this year’s entrants were first-time participants in the parade, and many were from outside of the Middletown area.
“It’s really nice that Middletown has continued to do things when other parts of Frederick County haven’t,” Jason Robinson, a coach with Winchester 8U travel team, said as his ballplayers were preparing for Sunday’s parade.
Many parade participants were community groups or small businesses. Being able to come together for the parade, Robinson said, helps those groups continue to form relationships.
“It’s incredible. These kids, especially with COVID and not being able to do the things that they normally do, getting together is great. We’ve been trying to do some community service together and getting them involved,” Robinson said. “Now, being able to do this parade and have some fun in the offseason, they get more of a chance to become a family.”
The grand marshal of the parade was the family of Katie Teets Bradshaw — a Winchester resident and Winchester Medical Center ICU nurse who passed away at the age of 28 on June 25 following a battle with cancer. She married Stephen Bradshaw just one month earlier, on May 29. Following her passing, Bradshaw’s family and friends set plans in motion to create the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House — a place where dying people can spend their final days surrounded by loved ones in a home-like setting rather than in the clinical confines of a hospital.
Dennis Wymer, who grew up in the Winchester area, served as the sports marshal. Wymer was a bronze medalist at the 2021 Veterans Masters World Championship Freestyle Wrestling event held in Greece in October. He also teaches adult and teen painting workshops at Chestnut Creek School of the Arts in Galax.
The special guest for the parade was former NFL placekicker and local resident Mark Moseley, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Oilers, Washington Redskins (now Washington Football Team) and Cleveland Browns.
