Middletown Christmas Parade

Middletown Christmas Parade Sports Marshal Darrell Thompson (right), a lifelong Middletown resident and pitcher who signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in October, rides in the parade on Sunday with Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV. The parade featured over 125 entries including Sherando High School’s marching band and the Winchester Pipes and Drums. The grand marshal was the state champion girls’ volleyball team from James Wood High School.

 Provided photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.