MIDDLETOWN — A sewer line on Fourth Street is so deteriorated that it sags and has cracks and pieces missing out of it, Les Morefield, Middletown’s public works superintendent, told Town Council on Monday night.
The 390-foot line also smells in the summer as a result of the deterioration, he added.
Morefield presented council with three options to address the situation, which impacts four houses. Council took no action on Monday night.
Option one is to completely replace the line, which would cost an estimated $148,000. Morefield didn’t recommend this option, since the entire street would need to be closed for the construction work.
Option two is to close off the deteriorating line and reconnect the four homes to a new subdivision behind the residences. Morefield said this option, which has an estimated cost of $102,000, would create better flow.
Option three is a hybrid option in which three of the homes would have their sewer lines connected to the new subdivision, while the fourth home would have its own 160-foot line into a manhole on Fourth Street. This option would cost about $116,000.
The need for the hybrid option is because one resident refuses to cooperate with the second option, unless the town agrees to waive a one-time, $16,000 fee to connect water and sewer to a vacant lot he owns next door.
Town Manager and Treasurer Rebecca Layman said the resident wants the $16,000 fee waiver to make up for the “inconvenience factor” of option two.
“He wants us to give him the $16,000 to eliminate this inconvenience that’s going to make him feel better?” council member Carole Snyder Jones asked. “I’m sorry, I feel like the inconvenience is still going to be there.”
The town’s attorney is exploring if there are other options to avoid the fee waiver, Layman added.
Funding for the Fourth Street project would likely come from the sewer budget’s capital improvements fund.
“This would be a fairly expensive capital improvements project,” Morefield told The Star.
Morefield would like to have the project completed before winter, but that may not happen.
“We are working diligently with the engineers and the residents to resolve this issue, and hopefully this issue can resolve sooner than later,” he said.
Attending the in-person Middletown Town Council work session on Monday night held at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. included Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Scott Fink, Shayla Rickard, Carole Snyder Jones and Stephanie Mitchell. Vice Mayor Jeffrey Pennington and Council member Carolyn Aliff were not present.
