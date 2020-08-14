MIDDLETOWN — Daryl Terrill, a member of the Middletown Town Council and former chairman of the town’s Planning Commission, passed away Thursday morning from health complications two days before his 81st birthday.
“He was a young-hearted individual,” said fellow Town Councilor Scott Fink said. “A good man.”
Terrill was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and was married to Doris “Pink” Stranley Terrill for over 40 years. She died in 2005. With his wife, they provided a home for more than 60 foster children including an adopted son, Michael Terrill, and foster daughter, Ellen Draper.
He studied at California State University, Northern Virginia Community College and the University of Virginia.
Fink said he was friends with Terrill for about 10 years and was his executor and caretaker. Terrill had been living with Fink for about six years.
For 16 years, Terrill worked in Warrenton’s tourism center. Becky Crouch, who manages the center, described Terrill as always “going the extra mile.”
“Anybody who knew Daryl knew he was a very, very personable person,” Crouch said. “For the visitor’s center, it was a perfect job for him. He was very reliable. He was my go-to if I needed any schedule changes. He was flexible. During these 16 years, he never complained.”
A post on Middletown’s Facebook page said Terrill was “active, energetic, and had a wonderful sense of humor.” It said he was well-liked by town staff and residents and that he “leaves behind a legacy of a love of history, planning and tourism.”
Terrill was elected to Town Council in November 2018. His priorities were economic development, balancing economic growth with population increases and historic preservation.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said he had known Terrill since 2015, when Terrill moved to Middletown.
“He had a wonderful sense of humor,” Harbaugh said. “Very energetic. Very outgoing. Just a pleasure to know. Just a wonderful, wonderful individual. And it’s very sad and it’s a hole in our team now. He always came to all of the events in town. He always had a smile on his face. It won’t be the same without him, that’s for sure.”
