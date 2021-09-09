MIDDLETOWN — Town officials may soon need to develop alternative times or locations for the annual farm-to-table dinner, car show and Christmas parade held in the town.
All three events take place on Sundays on Main Street and require the street to be closed to traffic for a few hours. This year’s farm-to-table dinner benefiting NW Works is scheduled for this Sunday, while the town’s Christmas parade usually takes place on the first Sunday in December. The car show was held last month.
During a Town Council work session on Tuesday night, Town Manager Becky Layman and council member Carolyn Aliff said Virginia Department of Transportation officials have complained about Main Street’s closure for these events. In particular, they have expressed concern that the closures are problematic from a road safety standpoint due to Main Street’s proximity to interstates 81 and 66. For instance, if a major crash occurs on the interstate, traffic is sometimes rerouted to Main Street (U.S. 11).
Aliff said VDOT official Matt Smith asked in future years if it would be possible to move the farm-to-table dinner to Church Street and the car show to Lord Fairfax Community College.
“Sooner or later, they are not going to approve the permit,” Aliff said about VDOT. “He didn’t want to this year.”
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said if the car show is moved to the college, it wouldn’t be as successful. He said people tend to hang out in the alleyways along Main Street during the event, but they would have to sit on the blacktop at the college. Council members agreed the town park wouldn’t be good for the car show, as rainy weather could lead to muddy conditions, and car owners would not want to get their vehicles dirty.
Harbaugh said moving the farm-to-table dinner to Church Street would create issues, as it could prevent residents on Church Street from accessing their homes.
Layman said one of the concerns with the Christmas parade is that it always takes place on a Sunday — a typically high-traffic day. Harbaugh said Sunday was chosen to not conflict with other local Christmas parades. Council members noted the town has worked to ensure there’s room for emergency vehicles to pass through Main Street while events are being held.
Council members generally agreed they should keep pushing to have events on Main Street but have a backup plan if VDOT stops approving permits. The town has not applied for a permit for this year’s Christmas parade, though Harbaugh doesn’t expect approval issues this year.
Also at the meeting, council agreed to put together a request for proposals seeking professional planning firms to review and draft a comprehensive plan update to the town’s zoning and subdivision ordinances. Middletown Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Bittner informed council that the existing ordinances were adopted sometime in the mid-1970s.
Proposals are due by Dec. 15, and council hopes to have a firm selected by the end of the year. Bittner said the process of reviewing and updating the comprehensive plan should take about a year.
Council also expressed interest in adding language to the Town Code to give the town government more power to deal with blighted properties. The goal would be to prevent properties from falling into disarray and creating unsafe, dangerous or unsanitary conditions. Council plans to explore the matter further at future meetings.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Shayla Rickard, Carolyn Aliff, Carole Snyder Jones, Scott Fink, Stephanie Mitchell and Jeff Pennington.
