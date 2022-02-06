MIDDLETOWN — Mark Mineo said he’s been handling weapons for as long as he can remember, and now he’s passing that knowledge onto others.
Mineo, who started Hawkeye 22 Tactical Training with his wife Becca, began teaching gun safety and training classes in January after obtaining his firearms instructor certification through the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA).
Classes offered include concealed carry certification, non-lethal weapon training with laser training, a second non-lethal weapon training, a package of four non-lethal weapon trainings, basic pistol classes with live-fire range time and more.
Mineo said gun ranges can oftentimes have people a little on edge the first time they go to one because of how loud it is. So, he said, he works to make them as comfortable as possible with a weapon before they reach that point.
With that, he utilizes laser trainers, where someone “fires" a training gun onto a receptacle that reads and tracks their shots.
“I can get you to pinpoint on that and teach you the fundamentals of how to use a safety and how to look down the sight and everything else,” he said. “I can do all of this before we even go to a live-fire range. That way you’re familiar and comfortable before you get into that scenario.”
If someone is trying to get their CCW permit, Mineo’s class can start them off with a basic fundamental safety course that covers not only using the gun safely but also how to evade, take cover and stay out of situations where you would need to pull your weapon.
Classes will also teach the students how to clean their guns and how to handle a weapon comfortably and correctly.
“I can teach people how to stand and how to hold a gun and how to breathe,” Mineo said “Most beginners will stand and wobble around, but I teach them to inhale, exhale and squeeze. When you inhale and exhale, you’re relaxed to pull the trigger. There’s a lot of basic fundamentals that people just don’t know.”
Mineo said he can also teach a home defense class.
“Do I really want to teach people how to clear a house? No, because you’re not supposed to,” he said. “If somebody breaks into your house, you barricade yourself in a safe room. Now, if they come into that room, that’s a whole different ballgame."
Weapon wise, Mineo said he can teach students how to handle any gun. He suggests beginners start with a .22 caliber pistol because it has less kick. Part of the classes discuss carrying a weapon that you’re comfortable with, he said.
“You can go out and buy a gun that carries a 30-round magazine, but it doesn’t mean you’ll be able to handle it if your hands don’t fit right,” he said. “Then you can have someone with a compact weapon and their hands fit comfortably on it, they can put seven rounds down range on target.”
Above all, Mineo wants the focus to be on gun safety, he said.
“There’s a lot of people, even with a training gun, when you say to treat it like a live weapon, and they’ll actually look around and zone the whole room out. You can’t do that. What would be the impact of that?” he said. “You could have 15 people between you and your target. You identify your target, then bring your weapon onto the target instead of sweeping the whole area. There are a lot of things people don’t understand what can happen when you carry a weapon.”
Mineo’s wife said the hope is that students who take the class will then be comfortable enough to handle their weapon on their own.
“We want to help people be safe and feel comfortable throughout the process of going from the beginning to being able to go to the range on their own. I think there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have the in-between steps,” Becca said, adding, “Mark’s really passionate about helping people get to that point. I think that can be a huge asset to our communities.”
She will also instruct classes on how to properly use things such as stun guns and mace.
Mark Mineo actually got the idea to begin teaching others about gun safety from his wife.
When the two started dating, Mark said he started to teach Becca about guns and gun safety. They started with training guns. Then once she got comfortable, she bought her first pistol and he trained her how to use a live weapon.
“She looked at me one day and said, ‘You know, you’d be a really good instructor. You have the patience and you like teaching someone something you’re passionate about,’” Mark said.
That passion came from Mark’s father, who served four tours of duty as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam.
The first gun Mark’s father owned after the war as a civilian was a shotgun that he used to hunt squirrels and rabbits. Mark, who served four years in the U.S. Navy, said he learned how to shoot while going out with his dad, and continued to progress from there.
“I really just enjoyed shooting outdoors after that. To me, it’s not so much about going out and shooting something and eating the meat,” he said. “There’s so much more to shooting for me. It’s the prep and the excitement. Thinking, ‘man, I’m going to the range and taking the boys.’
Mark said he wanted to pass that on to his step-sons so they could enjoy it and also be able to handle themselves if they needed to take care of themselves.
And now he wants to continue passing that knowledge onto others.
Those who are interested can contact either Mark or Becca Mineo on Facebook, visit the Hawkeye 22 Tactical Facebook page, the company’s website at hawkeye22tactical.com or search on the USCCA website. A link on the company’s Facebook page and website will take you to the USCCA website to register and pay for classes.
