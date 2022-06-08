MIDDLETOWN —The town’s recent efforts to address unsightly properties is paying off, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator David Burke.
In April, the Middletown Town Council passed an ordinance amendment that would crack down on residents who have trash heaps or inoperable vehicles in their yards.
The amendment enabled Burke to issue citations and press criminal charges for violations.
During a Monday Town Council work session, Burke said 10 properties had received violation letters. Of those, five have already resolved the issues with their properties. Burke said the process is going “smoothly.”
“On Main Street there were couple houses that had some vehicles there for many years, and they’re gone now,” Burke said. So the ordinance is working. I’ve gotten no negative feedback, even from the people that have gotten the letters. Everything’s been positive. They’ll call me and update me on where they’re at. So it’s been positive, for the most part.”
During a special meeting before the work session, the council held the first and second readings of the town’s proposed $4 million fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget includes no tax rate increases. Although the planned budget is higher than the current year’s $3.4 million budget, Town Manager Rebecca Layman said that the budget will be balanced. No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter.
A third and final reading of the budget is scheduled for the council’s 7 p.m. Monday meeting.
Also on Monday, Burke revealed that Frederick County government had issued a land disturbance permit for the Enfield Knolls development — which will bring up to 30 townhomes to Middletown. Enfield Knolls, being developed by Frederick County-based Dave Holiday Construction, is located on 3 acres behind the Dollar General on Main Street.
Patrick Sowers, Dave Holliday Construction’s director of land development, told The Star earlier this year that while site work was underway, Ryan Homes wouldn’t begin construction on the actual townhomes until fall.
The townhomes will be built based on demand.
Burke said Monday that Dave Holliday Construction is working on underground infrastructure and stormwater management. He said plats had been signed for the 30 townhouses and open space.
Attending the meeting at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington and council members Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell, Scott Fink and Shayla Rickard. Carole Snyder Jones was absent.
