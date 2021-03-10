MIDDLETOWN — Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV announced during Monday night’s Town Council meeting that the town’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11 a.m. April 3 in the town park.
Harbaugh recently said the town was planning to revive the event after canceling it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming egg hunt will include a visit from the Easter bunny.
In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, those in attendance will be asked to wear face coverings. Also, a larger portion of the park will be used for the event to encourage social distancing.
In other business Monday night, council members unanimously approved amending section 2-13 of the Town Code regarding ordinances and resolutions. Previously, an ordinance amendment had to be read aloud three times in full before it could be passed. Additionally, ordinance amendments could be read no more than twice at one council meeting.
Under the new changes, council members can simply read the title of an ordinance amendment as long as the full text of the amendment is made available to audience members at the meeting. Also, in the event of an emergency, council members are able to pass an ordinance upon introduction without further readings or meetings.
“Basically what this is doing is it’s streamlining our process so we don’t have to listen to my voice read this three times for every ordinance we are going to be revising,” council member Shayla Rickard said.
Council also unanimously approved a $32,625 expenditure to connect water lines from Lost Pond Court to the Madison Stickley property — a planned Dave Holliday subdivision with 28 homes.
Attending the meeting at the Middletown Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Jeff Pennington, Carole Snyder Jones, Carolyn Aliff, Shayla Rickard, Scott Fink and Stephanie Mitchell.
