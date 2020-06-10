MIDDLETOWN — Town Council elections in Middletown on Nov. 3 will be uncontested, according to the Frederick County Office of Elections.
The filing deadline for candidates was 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Three of council’s six seats will be up for election, plus mayor.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV will seek his third four-year term, and incumbent council members Carolyn Aliff and Shayla Rickard will seek re-election. The only newcomer running for council is Stephanie Mitchell.
Council members are elected to four-year terms, and they run without a party designation on the ballot.
Aliff has served on the council for seven years. Rickard, who was appointed to council in February to fill a seat vacated by Carole Snyder Jones, said she would like to see the Main Street beautification project move forward.
“The other thing I’d like to do is build on what we already have and create a stronger community than what we do have,” Rickard said.
Mitchell, a retiree who has lived in Middletown for 10 years, said she would like to ensure that there is transparency between the council and town residents. She also wants to ensure that the overall spirit of Middletown remains intact.
“Middletown is a small town, and small towns are disappearing very quickly,” Mitchell said. “It’s a community. People are friendly and they are caring, they’re courteous. When you walk through the town people smile at you. I’d like to keep that atmosphere, so to speak. I’d hate for it to grow too quickly. I know that change will come and I would just like to make it reasonable and thoughtful, keep in mind the history of Middletown and stuff.”
Mitchell is running for a seat currently held by George Smith. Smith announced during Monday night’s council meeting that he would not seek a third term. He has been on council for eight years.
“It’s just my time,” Smith told The Star. “I did eight years. I’m happy. I’m going to miss these guys because we’ve done a lot of good for the town in the past eight years. Everybody here has been together. We haven’t been like years past, where there was controversy and always fighting. We’ve done a lot.”
At the meeting Smith thanked everyone.
“I’ve got other things in my future, but I’ve enjoyed working with everybody,” he said. “I hope everybody knows I’ve had a good time.”
Harbaugh thanked Smith for his service to the town. “You’ve been here a long time,” he said.
Because they’re running unopposed, all four candidates are all but assured of being elected, unless they are challenged by write-in candidates, said Rich Venskoske, director of elections/general registrar for Frederick County.
The mayor is paid $200 a month, while council members earn $100 a month.
