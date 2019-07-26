MIDDLETOWN — Krisiti Diminuco has been named the new principal of Middletown Elementary School, Frederick County Public Schools announced Thursday.
Diminuco has been an assistant principal at the school since 2016. Her new role is effective Monday.
The current principal, Amy Larrick, resigned to accept a position in Prince William County Public Schools, a news release states.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said Diminuco has contributed to the school’s “longstanding standard of academic excellence.”
“Ms. Dimunico is a relational leader with rich instructional experiences at the elementary level,” Sovine said in the release. “Her collaborative approach inspires others to deliver innovative and authentic learning experiences for our youngest learners.”
Diminuco began her career with the school division as a second-grade teacher at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School in 2008. She was a lead English teacher from 2013 to 2016.
Diminuco earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in reading from Edinboro University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Shenandoah University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.